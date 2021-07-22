VYRL Bhojpuri makes a smashing entry with their first Bhojpuri song, Jeetega Mera India.

MUMBAI: In this past year, India has faced many challenges and fought them all together. To elevate and encourage Indians with a glimmer of hope, light and positivity, Bhojpuri superstars have united for a zealous song that is the need of the hour.

‘Jeetaga Mera India’ features prominent superstars from the industry - Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Rani Chatterjee, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh, Shivam Bihari, Dinesh Lal Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey celebrating the undying spirit of India. The music video directed by Deepesh Goyal is driven by the efforts of celebrities, with self-shot videos of our favourite stars, straight out of their homes, making it a perfect anthem in these trying times.

Gracefully sung by Ritesh Pandey, Shivam Bihari, Riini Chandra, Mohan Rathore and Vinay Vinayak, with meaningful lyrics by Tridib Raman, the song beautifully brings the message of being positive.

‘Jeetaga Mera India’ marks the coming together of the fraternity for a cause in a never seen manner.

Sharing his thoughts on the release, Pawan Singh, said, “The thing which can beat our enthusiasm and our vigor for life is yet to arrive on the face of earth. Whatever comes in our way, we will deal with it together. Be it Covid or anything bigger than, India will come out stronger. No matter what, Jeetaga Mera India. Jai Hind”

Talking about the song, Akshara Singh, stated, “After every night full of darkness, there comes a dawn. This is the dawn knocking our doors. This dawn will grace my India for a glorious victory”.

“When I opened my eyes, I saw musical notes scattered in the ambiance. In the lullaby of my mother, in the gentle patting of my father, everywhere was music. Although I inherited music from my father Mr. Rajkumar Vinayak who is a reputed singer, I never compromised my music training or practice. Even though I was born in a Punjabi family, I feel Bhojpuri runs in my blood. During pandemic, when darkness was invading my spirit, I thought of doing something that will enlighten the flame in crores of hearts, and I immediately called my friend Tridib Raman. Within a day, he penned this song which is now presented to all. If this song adds a new dimension to your vigor, I’d call it a success” said, Vinay Vinayak on the excitement of the release

Commenting on the release, Ritesh Pandey stated, “Courage is in our veins. Let problems come in huge numbers, India will not take anything short of a victory. Jeetaga Mera India”