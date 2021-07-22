For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Jul 2021 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

VYRL Bhojpuri makes a smashing entry with their first Bhojpuri song, Jeetega Mera India.

MUMBAI: In this past year, India has faced many challenges and fought them all together. To elevate and encourage Indians with a glimmer of hope, light and positivity, Bhojpuri superstars have united for a zealous song that is the need of the hour.

‘Jeetaga Mera India’ features prominent superstars from the industry - Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Rani Chatterjee, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh, Shivam Bihari, Dinesh Lal Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey celebrating the undying spirit of India. The music video directed by Deepesh Goyal is driven by the efforts of celebrities, with self-shot videos of our favourite stars, straight out of their homes, making it a perfect anthem in these trying times.

Gracefully sung by Ritesh Pandey, Shivam Bihari, Riini Chandra, Mohan Rathore and Vinay Vinayak, with meaningful lyrics by Tridib Raman, the song beautifully brings the message of being positive.

‘Jeetaga Mera India’ marks the coming together of the fraternity for a cause in a never seen manner.

Sharing his thoughts on the release, Pawan Singh, said, “The thing which can beat our enthusiasm and our vigor for life is yet to arrive on the face of earth. Whatever comes in our way, we will deal with it together. Be it Covid or anything bigger than, India will come out stronger. No matter what, Jeetaga Mera India. Jai Hind”

Talking about the song, Akshara Singh, stated, “After every night full of darkness, there comes a dawn. This is the dawn knocking our doors. This dawn will grace my India for a glorious victory”.

“When I opened my eyes, I saw musical notes scattered in the ambiance. In the lullaby of my mother, in the gentle patting of my father, everywhere was music. Although I inherited music from my father Mr. Rajkumar Vinayak who is a reputed singer, I never compromised my music training or practice. Even though I was born in a Punjabi family, I feel Bhojpuri runs in my blood. During pandemic, when darkness was invading my spirit, I thought of doing something that will enlighten the flame in crores of hearts, and I immediately called my friend Tridib Raman. Within a day, he penned this song which is now presented to all. If this song adds a new dimension to your vigor, I’d call it a success” said, Vinay Vinayak on the excitement of the release

Commenting on the release, Ritesh Pandey stated, “Courage is in our veins. Let problems come in huge numbers, India will not take anything short of a victory. Jeetaga Mera India”

Tags
VYRL Bhojpuri Jeetega Mera music Singer
Related news
News | 22 Jul 2021

Birthday Special: Armaan Malik celebrates his fans with the launch of his merchandise

MUMBAI: On his 26th birthday, Armaan Malik has a special surprise in store for his fans who have christened themselves Armaanians. Much to the delight of his fans, the MTV EMA-winning singer launches his merchandise, which entails a series of graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts and masks.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

DJ Seinfeld shares hypnotic new single "These Things Will Come To Be"

MUMBAI: Swedish musician and producer DJ Seinfeld, (Armand Jakobsson) who rose to prominence in 2016 through the “lo-fi house” scene alongside producers including Ross From Friends and Mall Grab, has released a euphoric, dance floor ready single titled "These Things Will Come To Be", marking the

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

jopippins releases trippy summer anthem & breakout statement '24/7 THOT'

MUMBAI: Multi-dimensional North Carolina artist jopippins drops the atypical hot boy.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

Tips Punjabi presents Gunjyot Singh's song "Yes Karna" ft. Yashika Anand

MUMBAI: "Yes Karna" is a fun romantic number which combines all the feelings of love and makes it extremely special. It scorches through the soul in the most touching way possible. How can one not waltz down the dancefloor arm-in-arm with their beau, swaying harmoniously on “Yes Karna"

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

Ariana Grande team up with The Weeknd for mind blowing 'Off the Table' live performance

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande's string of Vevo live performance videos are coming to an end, but not without an appearance from The Weeknd.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Tips Punjabi presents Gunjyot Singh's song "Yes Karna" ft. Yashika Anand

MUMBAI: "Yes Karna" is a fun romantic number which combines all the feelings of love and makes it extremely special. It scorches through the soul in...read more

2
Sony Music Japan's 'Sakura Chill Beats' YouTube adds half an orange remix of Yoasobi's 'Yasashii Suisei', 2nd season ending theme to Beastars anime

MUMBAI: SONY Music Japan’s newly-rebranded Sakura Chill Beats YouTube channel returns to the release radar this month with a new propelling remix....read more

3
Song "Vitthala Vitthala" 's actors Rohan Mane and Tejaswini Wagh share their experiences and fun times

MUMBAI: A romantic single, "Vitthala Vitthala", was released by PBA Music production on the auspicious day of Ekadashi. 'Vitthala Vitthala' is a...read more

4
Selena Gomez's doesn't see Red Flags in a Guy in latest TikTok

MUMBAI: Fans have been ecstatic to see Selena Gomez becoming more and more active on TikTok. The singer has been regularly posting some hilarious...read more

5
jopippins releases trippy summer anthem & breakout statement '24/7 THOT'

MUMBAI: Multi-dimensional North Carolina artist jopippins drops the atypical hot boy. summer anthem entitled '24/7 Thot'. On the surface,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games