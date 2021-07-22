Tips Punjabi presents Gunjyot Singh's song "Yes Karna" ft. Yashika Anand

MUMBAI: "Yes Karna" is a fun romantic number which combines all the feelings of love and makes it extremely special. It scorches through the soul in the most touching way possible.

How can one not waltz down the dancefloor arm-in-arm with their beau, swaying harmoniously on “Yes Karna"

Sung by Gunjyot Singh quotes saying " Yes Karna is a beautiful Punjabi track which will strike the right chord with the listeners. I thoroughly enjoyed working on the project with such talent. It's an honour to work with a music label like Tips"

Music by Sunny Vik says "We make songs that make our inner self feel comfortable. Gunjyot has a beautiful voice and we are working on many tracks. We hope audience will love this feel and our music"