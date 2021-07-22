For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Jul 2021 16:10 |  By RnMTeam

Tips Punjabi presents Gunjyot Singh's song "Yes Karna" ft. Yashika Anand

MUMBAI: "Yes Karna" is a fun romantic number which combines all the feelings of love and makes it extremely special. It scorches through the soul in the most touching way possible.

How can one not waltz down the dancefloor arm-in-arm with their beau, swaying harmoniously on “Yes Karna"

Sung by Gunjyot Singh quotes saying " Yes Karna is a beautiful Punjabi track which will strike the right chord with the listeners. I thoroughly enjoyed working on the project with such talent. It's an honour to work with a music label like Tips"

Music by Sunny Vik says "We make songs that make our inner self feel comfortable. Gunjyot has a beautiful voice and we are working on many tracks. We hope audience will love this feel and our music"

Tags
Sunny Vik Singer music
Related news
News | 22 Jul 2021

Birthday Special: Armaan Malik celebrates his fans with the launch of his merchandise

MUMBAI: On his 26th birthday, Armaan Malik has a special surprise in store for his fans who have christened themselves Armaanians. Much to the delight of his fans, the MTV EMA-winning singer launches his merchandise, which entails a series of graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts and masks.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

DJ Seinfeld shares hypnotic new single "These Things Will Come To Be"

MUMBAI: Swedish musician and producer DJ Seinfeld, (Armand Jakobsson) who rose to prominence in 2016 through the “lo-fi house” scene alongside producers including Ross From Friends and Mall Grab, has released a euphoric, dance floor ready single titled "These Things Will Come To Be", marking the

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

jopippins releases trippy summer anthem & breakout statement '24/7 THOT'

MUMBAI: Multi-dimensional North Carolina artist jopippins drops the atypical hot boy.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

VYRL Bhojpuri makes a smashing entry with their first Bhojpuri song, Jeetega Mera India.

MUMBAI: In this past year, India has faced many challenges and fought them all together. To elevate and encourage Indians with a glimmer of hope, light and positivity, Bhojpuri superstars have united for a zealous song that is the need of the hour.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

Ariana Grande team up with The Weeknd for mind blowing 'Off the Table' live performance

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande's string of Vevo live performance videos are coming to an end, but not without an appearance from The Weeknd.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Sony Music Japan's 'Sakura Chill Beats' YouTube adds half an orange remix of Yoasobi's 'Yasashii Suisei', 2nd season ending theme to Beastars anime

MUMBAI: SONY Music Japan’s newly-rebranded Sakura Chill Beats YouTube channel returns to the release radar this month with a new propelling remix....read more

2
Song "Vitthala Vitthala" 's actors Rohan Mane and Tejaswini Wagh share their experiences and fun times

MUMBAI: A romantic single, "Vitthala Vitthala", was released by PBA Music production on the auspicious day of Ekadashi. 'Vitthala Vitthala' is a...read more

3
Selena Gomez's doesn't see Red Flags in a Guy in latest TikTok

MUMBAI: Fans have been ecstatic to see Selena Gomez becoming more and more active on TikTok. The singer has been regularly posting some hilarious...read more

4
jopippins releases trippy summer anthem & breakout statement '24/7 THOT'

MUMBAI: Multi-dimensional North Carolina artist jopippins drops the atypical hot boy. summer anthem entitled '24/7 Thot'. On the surface,...read more

5
DJ Seinfeld shares hypnotic new single "These Things Will Come To Be"

MUMBAI: Swedish musician and producer DJ Seinfeld, (Armand Jakobsson) who rose to prominence in 2016 through the “lo-fi house” scene alongside...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games