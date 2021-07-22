For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Jul 2021 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

Sony Music Japan's 'Sakura Chill Beats' YouTube adds half an orange remix of Yoasobi's 'Yasashii Suisei', 2nd season ending theme to Beastars anime

MUMBAI: SONY Music Japan’s newly-rebranded Sakura Chill Beats YouTube channel returns to the release radar this month with a new propelling remix. This time around, featuring a new rework of another YOASOBI track, ‘Yasashii Suisei (Comet)’, courtesy of esteemed Ohio-based DJ/production duo Half an Orange. The tune is most well-known as being the ending theme song to season two of hit Netflix anime series Beastars. It directly follows up previous remixes of My Hero Academia, Naruto, and Boruto themes from RetroVision, Slushii, Corsak, James Landino, and Tokyo Machine, and is available now to stream via the updated channel.

The atmospheric track immediately begins with a contemplatively pensive flair, quickly accompanied by a flowing, textured vocal. A subtle beat is introduced into the sonic space, and is paired flawlessly alongside the faint sound of instrumentation and a palpably raw, rising tension. The eventual hefty bass drop lends the track a larger-than-life ambiance, instilling a sense of sheer awe and wonder within the listener. Elevating its source material in all the best ways possible, the reimagined Beastars’ season 2 ending theme serves as a prime testament to both Half an Orange’s solid artistry and inimitable production prowess.

