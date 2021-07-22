Sony Music Japan's 'Sakura Chill Beats' YouTube adds half an orange remix of Yoasobi's 'Yasashii Suisei', 2nd season ending theme to Beastars anime

MUMBAI: SONY Music Japan’s newly-rebranded Sakura Chill Beats YouTube channel returns to the release radar this month with a new propelling remix. This time around, featuring a new rework of another YOASOBI track, ‘Yasashii Suisei (Comet)’, courtesy of esteemed Ohio-based DJ/production duo Half an Orange. The tune is most well-known as being the ending theme song to season two of hit Netflix anime series Beastars. It directly follows up previous remixes of My Hero Academia, Naruto, and Boruto themes from RetroVision, Slushii, Corsak, James Landino, and Tokyo Machine, and is available now to stream via the updated channel.
The atmospheric track immediately begins with a contemplatively pensive flair, quickly accompanied by a flowing, textured vocal. A subtle beat is introduced into the sonic space, and is paired flawlessly alongside the faint sound of instrumentation and a palpably raw, rising tension. The eventual hefty bass drop lends the track a larger-than-life ambiance, instilling a sense of sheer awe and wonder within the listener. Elevating its source material in all the best ways possible, the reimagined Beastars’ season 2 ending theme serves as a prime testament to both Half an Orange’s solid artistry and inimitable production prowess.
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more
MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more
MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more
MUMBAI: A romantic single, "Vitthala Vitthala", was released by PBA Music production on the auspicious day of Ekadashi. 'Vitthala Vitthala' is a...read more
MUMBAI: Fans have been ecstatic to see Selena Gomez becoming more and more active on TikTok. The singer has been regularly posting some hilarious...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-dimensional North Carolina artist jopippins drops the atypical hot boy. summer anthem entitled '24/7 Thot'. On the surface,...read more
MUMBAI: Swedish musician and producer DJ Seinfeld, (Armand Jakobsson) who rose to prominence in 2016 through the “lo-fi house” scene alongside...read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network partnered with Chingari, India’s No.1 social-commerce app to promote the exceeding demand of...read more