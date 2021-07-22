For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Jul 2021 13:51 |  By RnMTeam

Song "Vitthala Vitthala" 's actors Rohan Mane and Tejaswini Wagh share their experiences and fun times

MUMBAI: A romantic single, "Vitthala Vitthala", was released by PBA Music production on the auspicious day of Ekadashi. 'Vitthala Vitthala' is a romantic Marathi song featuring actors Rohan Mane and Tejaswini Wagh. Ram Bawankule provided the melodies for this music. Produced and directed by Tejjas Bhaleyrao, the song is composed and written by Akshay Joshi under the banner of PBA Music.

There has been significant attention to the song, "Vitthala Vitthala" and an enormous response from the audience. As an actress, Tejashwini Wagh has captivated the hearts of all who have seen her performance. She says, "I am very grateful to Team PBA for landing me this opportunity when I first entered I was a little nervous but afterward the whole PBA teams were so supportive, I enjoyed working with them, especially thanks to Tejas sir, Vaibhav sir, and PBA team. I was very happy, and it was a great pleasure to work with them. She further adds by describing working with her co-star Rohan Mane, she states, "Rohan Mane is great as a person and a great choreographer, he was very supportive during the shoot and it was fun working with him, we had the best time during the shoot".

While Tejaswini Wagh enjoyed her time with this release, Rohan Mane even admitted that he was delighted, stating, " I am feeling so happy that I got the chance to work for this label. My experience was awesome and delightful. I was so much amazed by the beats of the song and I got so much happy to hear the song for the first time to set the choreography for this beautiful song". Rohan Mane recalled one fun moment from the sets, "On the day one of the shoots everyone was having gola on set", he further added, "when you have a beautiful song like Vitthala Vitthala you don't have to put extra efforts to juggle as it happens automatically also, Team Vitthala was very helpful". Despite their outstanding performance, Tejaswini Wagh and Rohan Mane looking forward to doing more in the music and acting fields.

Actor Rohan Mane and Tejaswini Wagh have made their musical debut under the banner of the PBA music song “Vitthala Vitthala”.PBA music label is all set to release another song soon, stay tuned for more updates for new refreshing songs only on PBA Youtube Channel.

