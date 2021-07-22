For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Jul 2021 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez's doesn't see Red Flags in a Guy in latest TikTok

MUMBAI: Fans have been ecstatic to see Selena Gomez becoming more and more active on TikTok. The singer has been regularly posting some hilarious content, lip synching trending sounds, and making fun of her old red carpet style. Her latest video, however, raised quite a few eyebrows.

On Tuesday, Selena posted a video on the app wearing a red sweatshirt and holding a Coke. "So, you're telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can't read the red flags?" she lip synched before taking a sip from the soda. "Sis."

Fans immediately jumped into the comments to point out the irony of the video. "Sis you are the queen of ignoring red flags " one person commented. Another made it clear who they were talking about. "Bestie his name started with a J," they said.

Others continued to point out the red flags in Selena's relationship with her ex, Justin Bieber. "He was a pisces sis u didn't read that either." But some defended the actress. "She is the Selena Gomez, if she doesn't want to read the red flags it's not a problem."

Selena acknowledged her lack of luck in relationships in a recent interview. "I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed," she told Vogue Australia. "I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."

It has been quite a while since Selena has been in a public relationship, so it's possible that these days, she's reading those "red flags" a little more carefully.

Tags
Selena Gomez music Singer
Related news
News | 22 Jul 2021

Birthday Special: Armaan Malik celebrates his fans with the launch of his merchandise

MUMBAI: On his 26th birthday, Armaan Malik has a special surprise in store for his fans who have christened themselves Armaanians. Much to the delight of his fans, the MTV EMA-winning singer launches his merchandise, which entails a series of graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts and masks.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

DJ Seinfeld shares hypnotic new single "These Things Will Come To Be"

MUMBAI: Swedish musician and producer DJ Seinfeld, (Armand Jakobsson) who rose to prominence in 2016 through the “lo-fi house” scene alongside producers including Ross From Friends and Mall Grab, has released a euphoric, dance floor ready single titled "These Things Will Come To Be", marking the

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

jopippins releases trippy summer anthem & breakout statement '24/7 THOT'

MUMBAI: Multi-dimensional North Carolina artist jopippins drops the atypical hot boy.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

VYRL Bhojpuri makes a smashing entry with their first Bhojpuri song, Jeetega Mera India.

MUMBAI: In this past year, India has faced many challenges and fought them all together. To elevate and encourage Indians with a glimmer of hope, light and positivity, Bhojpuri superstars have united for a zealous song that is the need of the hour.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

Tips Punjabi presents Gunjyot Singh's song "Yes Karna" ft. Yashika Anand

MUMBAI: "Yes Karna" is a fun romantic number which combines all the feelings of love and makes it extremely special. It scorches through the soul in the most touching way possible. How can one not waltz down the dancefloor arm-in-arm with their beau, swaying harmoniously on “Yes Karna"

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
jopippins releases trippy summer anthem & breakout statement '24/7 THOT'

MUMBAI: Multi-dimensional North Carolina artist jopippins drops the atypical hot boy. summer anthem entitled '24/7 Thot'. On the surface,...read more

2
DJ Seinfeld shares hypnotic new single "These Things Will Come To Be"

MUMBAI: Swedish musician and producer DJ Seinfeld, (Armand Jakobsson) who rose to prominence in 2016 through the “lo-fi house” scene alongside...read more

3
Chingari and Radio City set a nexus to promote the exceeding demand of digital content for a niche user base

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network partnered with Chingari, India’s No.1 social-commerce app to promote the exceeding demand of...read more

4
Birthday Special: Armaan Malik celebrates his fans with the launch of his merchandise

MUMBAI: On his 26th birthday, Armaan Malik has a special surprise in store for his fans who have christened themselves Armaanians. Much to the...read more

5
Ariana Grande team up with The Weeknd for mind blowing 'Off the Table' live performance

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande's string of Vevo live performance videos are coming to an end, but not without an appearance from The Weeknd. The two pop stars...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games