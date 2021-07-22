Selena Gomez's doesn't see Red Flags in a Guy in latest TikTok

MUMBAI: Fans have been ecstatic to see Selena Gomez becoming more and more active on TikTok. The singer has been regularly posting some hilarious content, lip synching trending sounds, and making fun of her old red carpet style. Her latest video, however, raised quite a few eyebrows.
On Tuesday, Selena posted a video on the app wearing a red sweatshirt and holding a Coke. "So, you're telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can't read the red flags?" she lip synched before taking a sip from the soda. "Sis."
Fans immediately jumped into the comments to point out the irony of the video. "Sis you are the queen of ignoring red flags " one person commented. Another made it clear who they were talking about. "Bestie his name started with a J," they said.
Others continued to point out the red flags in Selena's relationship with her ex, Justin Bieber. "He was a pisces sis u didn't read that either." But some defended the actress. "She is the Selena Gomez, if she doesn't want to read the red flags it's not a problem."
Selena acknowledged her lack of luck in relationships in a recent interview. "I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed," she told Vogue Australia. "I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."
It has been quite a while since Selena has been in a public relationship, so it's possible that these days, she's reading those "red flags" a little more carefully.
