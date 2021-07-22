For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Jul 2021 11:45 |  By RnMTeam

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, IPRS in collaboration with Dolby launches short format music series - ‘MUSISODES’ under its initiative #KnowYourMusic

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Guru Purnima on 24th July, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. collaborates with Dolby to release its short format music series ‘MUSISODES’. The series will launch with Indian Classical Music. The Musisodes will be short videos of 5-6mins each exploring different aspects and topics, covering the vast musical landscape of India. The Musisodes will be an innovative format to engage with the audience across digital platforms, with content covering familiar and niche music genres.

Launched on World Music Day, the #KnowYourMusic campaign’s objective is to introduce the audience and the music enthusiast to the different genres of Indian music and create a more engaged audience. Taking the initiative forward, in the second session, Mayur Puri as the host shall discuss the legacy and future of Indian Classical Music with sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee. The duo shall dwell upon topics on Indian Classical Music like the significance of a Gharana and its role in shaping the Classical Music in India, the famous Guru Shishya Parampara, breaking into the mainstream, and others.

Commenting on the #KnowYourMusic campaign, ace lyricist, screenwriter & IPRS Board Member Mr. Mayur Puri said, “Today, audiences are turning into artists faster than a music video transition. As a result, the traditional line between the consumers and the creators is blurring like never before. At IPRS, we welcome these changes and acknowledge the need to evolve with the times. Though IPRS is a creator-first company at its core, we know that our consumers are turning into our members very fast. As a society, it is our responsibility to equip our future members better, spread awareness, and build appreciation towards our country’s rich musical heritage.”

“As a member of the audience, one can expect to learn something about Indian classical music and also look forward to some entertainment. Music education is very important, and it should begin from the grass root level. The #KnowYourMusic campaign is a right step in that direction,” said Purbayan Chatterjee.

“The #KnowYourMusic campaign is an excellent effort and a wonderful bridge between the creators of today and the creators of tomorrow while also curating content for a larger audience. We hope to engage the music lovers with the maestros of various genres, and help them in their musical journey forward,”explained Puri.

Tags
Purbayan Chatterjee IPRS music
Related news
News | 21 Jul 2021

Hailey and Justin Bieber had 'intimate' tropical vacation

MUMBAI: If Justin Bieber's "intentions" were to give us FOMO over his recent vacation, he succeeded.

read more
News | 21 Jul 2021

Actor Manish Verma receives 'Abdul Kalam Bharat Puruskar Award'

MUMBAI: ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ actor Manish Verma recently took to Instagram to share that he has received the prestigious ‘Abdul Kalam Bharat Puruskar Award’ for his contribution and dedication to television industry.

read more
News | 21 Jul 2021

See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra unseen magical Proposal photo

MUMBAI: What's a man gotta do to find a love like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's?

read more
News | 21 Jul 2021

NWOCR band HEARTS & HAND GRENADES lift the veil of lies & hype with "Bad Medicine" music video & single, new LP album out November 19, 2021

MUMBAI: Hot off the heels of having just released their debut album Turning to Ashes in January of this year, American NWOCR band Hearts & Hand Grenades are back!

read more
News | 21 Jul 2021

Jatin Pandit revisits Bin Tere after 30 years for son Raahul Jatin

MUMBAI: After the success of ‘Yaadein Aane Lagi’, singer-composer Raahul Jatin is all set to hit the music charts again with his new original single, titled ‘Bin Tere’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

top# 5 articles

1
On the occasion of Guru Purnima, IPRS in collaboration with Dolby launches short format music series - ‘MUSISODES’ under its initiative #KnowYourMusic

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Guru Purnima on 24th July, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. collaborates with Dolby to release its short format...read more

2
Wide Open Music publishing announces songwriter and staff additions

MUMBAI: VP/General Manager of Wide Open Music Publishing, Victoria Goodvin, is excited to announce songwriter and staff additions, with Joe Haydel...read more

3
Actor Manish Verma receives 'Abdul Kalam Bharat Puruskar Award'

MUMBAI: ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ actor Manish Verma recently took to Instagram to share that he has received the prestigious ‘Abdul Kalam Bharat...read more

4
5 extraordinary moments from Lady Gaga’s inspiring career that capture her legacy in Pop

 MUMBAI: “Don't you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can't be exactly who you are” – Lady Gagaread more

5
Jatin Pandit revisits Bin Tere after 30 years for son Raahul Jatin

MUMBAI: After the success of ‘Yaadein Aane Lagi’, singer-composer Raahul Jatin is all set to hit the music charts again with his new original single...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games