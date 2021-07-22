jopippins releases trippy summer anthem & breakout statement '24/7 THOT'

MUMBAI: Multi-dimensional North Carolina artist jopippins drops the atypical hot boy.
summer anthem entitled '24/7 Thot'. On the surface, it's a colorful, energetic ode to promiscuity over Hip Hop production with soulful guitar melodies reminiscent of Santana. Upon further speculation, the listener can
find a surprising dose of tenderness in his lyrics, about vulnerability in the face of new love. A much-needed and refreshing offering amidst hypersexual trends, the track is a gutsy and contemporary standout.
