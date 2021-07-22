DJ Seinfeld shares hypnotic new single "These Things Will Come To Be"

MUMBAI: Swedish musician and producer DJ Seinfeld, (Armand Jakobsson) who rose to prominence in 2016 through the “lo-fi house” scene alongside producers including Ross From Friends and Mall Grab, has released a euphoric, dance floor ready single titled "These Things Will Come To Be", marking the second track to be lifted from his highly anticipated forthcoming album 'Mirrors'.

Speaking of the track, Seinfeld comments, “To me this track feels like it could’ve been included in my first album. Partly because I still am drawn to aspects of that sound, and partly because I still feel inspired by the optimism that came out of difficult times. These Things Will Come To Be refers to that optimism, and I hope it’s something that you’ll all enjoy."

Recorded between Berlin and Malmo, 'Mirrors' is the follow-up to Seinfeld’s critically acclaimed 2017 debut album ‘Time Spent Away From U’ and his first for Ninja Tune. Named after a quote by Armand’s favourite writer, Argentine novelist Julio Cortázar, the album finds the producer in a more settled and grounded mood after an unfortunate family incident forced the producer to spend more time at home in his native Sweden over the past few years.

Previously-released italo-tinged summer anthem lead single, "U Already Know", is DJ Seinfeld’s biggest single to date and fast becoming a summer hit, amassing a total of 1 MILLION over streams to date. The single has received impressive support from notable platforms like Clash, DJ Mag The Fader,, Resident Advisor, and radio support from Blessed Madonna and the Jack Saunders, Pete Tong, Annie Mac. To top it all off, Mixmag unveiled Seinfeld as their July cover star just last week!

Since emerging onto the scene and after his widely-acclaimed debut album in 2017, DJ Seinfeld (whose name is a result of extended sessions watching the classic American sitcom after a breakup and move to Barcelona) has received plaudits from Rolling Stone and Pitchfork to name a few, and also gained attention from contemporaries like Flume, Flying Lotus, Bonobo and Martin Garrix and saw Seinfeld become a globally in-demand DJ playing sets everywhere from Glastonbury to Coachella, Warehouse Project, Sónar By Night and MoMaPS1, sharing stages with everyone from Jeff Mills to Stormzy, Underworld and Bicep as well as accompanying Disclosure on several dates of their US tour. In 2018, he became part of a select group of DJs that includes Moodymann, DJ Koze and Nina Kraviz when he was chosen to curate an edition of the iconic DJ Kicks mix series.

