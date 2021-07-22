For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Jul 2021 16:38 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Seinfeld shares hypnotic new single "These Things Will Come To Be"

MUMBAI: Swedish musician and producer DJ Seinfeld, (Armand Jakobsson) who rose to prominence in 2016 through the “lo-fi house” scene alongside producers including Ross From Friends and Mall Grab, has released a euphoric, dance floor ready single titled "These Things Will Come To Be", marking the second track to be lifted from his highly anticipated forthcoming album 'Mirrors'.

Speaking of the track, Seinfeld comments, “To me this track feels like it could’ve been included in my first album. Partly because I still am drawn to aspects of that sound, and partly because I still feel inspired by the optimism that came out of difficult times. These Things Will Come To Be refers to that optimism, and I hope it’s something that you’ll all enjoy."

Recorded between Berlin and Malmo, 'Mirrors' is the follow-up to Seinfeld’s critically acclaimed 2017 debut album ‘Time Spent Away From U’ and his first for Ninja Tune. Named after a quote by Armand’s favourite writer, Argentine novelist Julio Cortázar, the album finds the producer in a more settled and grounded mood after an unfortunate family incident forced the producer to spend more time at home in his native Sweden over the past few years.

Previously-released italo-tinged summer anthem lead single, "U Already Know", is DJ Seinfeld’s biggest single to date and fast becoming a summer hit, amassing a total of 1 MILLION over streams to date. The single has received impressive support from notable platforms like Clash, DJ Mag The Fader,, Resident Advisor, and radio support from Blessed Madonna and the Jack Saunders, Pete Tong, Annie Mac. To top it all off, Mixmag unveiled Seinfeld as their July cover star just last week!

Since emerging onto the scene and after his widely-acclaimed debut album in 2017, DJ Seinfeld (whose name is a result of extended sessions watching the classic American sitcom after a breakup and move to Barcelona) has received plaudits from Rolling Stone and Pitchfork to name a few, and also gained attention from contemporaries like Flume, Flying Lotus, Bonobo and Martin Garrix and saw Seinfeld become a globally in-demand DJ playing sets everywhere from Glastonbury to Coachella, Warehouse Project, Sónar By Night and MoMaPS1, sharing stages with everyone from Jeff Mills to Stormzy, Underworld and Bicep as well as accompanying Disclosure on several dates of their US tour. In 2018, he became part of a select group of DJs that includes Moodymann, DJ Koze and Nina Kraviz when he was chosen to curate an edition of the iconic DJ Kicks mix series.
 

Tags
DJ Seinfeld These Things Will Come To Be Singer
Related news
News | 22 Jul 2021

Birthday Special: Armaan Malik celebrates his fans with the launch of his merchandise

MUMBAI: On his 26th birthday, Armaan Malik has a special surprise in store for his fans who have christened themselves Armaanians. Much to the delight of his fans, the MTV EMA-winning singer launches his merchandise, which entails a series of graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts and masks.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

VYRL Bhojpuri makes a smashing entry with their first Bhojpuri song, Jeetega Mera India.

MUMBAI: In this past year, India has faced many challenges and fought them all together. To elevate and encourage Indians with a glimmer of hope, light and positivity, Bhojpuri superstars have united for a zealous song that is the need of the hour.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

Tips Punjabi presents Gunjyot Singh's song "Yes Karna" ft. Yashika Anand

MUMBAI: "Yes Karna" is a fun romantic number which combines all the feelings of love and makes it extremely special. It scorches through the soul in the most touching way possible. How can one not waltz down the dancefloor arm-in-arm with their beau, swaying harmoniously on “Yes Karna"

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

Selena Gomez's doesn't see Red Flags in a Guy in latest TikTok

MUMBAI: Fans have been ecstatic to see Selena Gomez becoming more and more active on TikTok. The singer has been regularly posting some hilarious content, lip synching trending sounds, and making fun of her old red carpet style. Her latest video, however, raised quite a few eyebrows.

read more
News | 21 Jul 2021

Hailey and Justin Bieber had 'intimate' tropical vacation

MUMBAI: If Justin Bieber's "intentions" were to give us FOMO over his recent vacation, he succeeded.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Chingari and Radio City set a nexus to promote the exceeding demand of digital content for a niche user base

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network partnered with Chingari, India’s No.1 social-commerce app to promote the exceeding demand of...read more

2
Birthday Special: Armaan Malik celebrates his fans with the launch of his merchandise

MUMBAI: On his 26th birthday, Armaan Malik has a special surprise in store for his fans who have christened themselves Armaanians. Much to the...read more

3
Ariana Grande team up with The Weeknd for mind blowing 'Off the Table' live performance

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande's string of Vevo live performance videos are coming to an end, but not without an appearance from The Weeknd. The two pop stars...read more

4
VYRL Bhojpuri makes a smashing entry with their first Bhojpuri song, Jeetega Mera India.

MUMBAI: In this past year, India has faced many challenges and fought them all together. To elevate and encourage Indians with a glimmer of hope,...read more

5
Selena Gomez's doesn't see Red Flags in a Guy in latest TikTok

MUMBAI: Fans have been ecstatic to see Selena Gomez becoming more and more active on TikTok. The singer has been regularly posting some hilarious...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games