Birthday Special: Armaan Malik celebrates his fans with the launch of his merchandise

MUMBAI: On his 26th birthday, Armaan Malik has a special surprise in store for his fans who have christened themselves Armaanians. Much to the delight of his fans, the MTV EMA-winning singer launches his merchandise, which entails a series of graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts and masks. The merchandise is available on

http://shop.armaanmalik.com, which is up and open for preorders.

Armaan is one of the first young artists in India to have merchandise that's an extension of his personality and is inspired by his popular songs. Conceptualised in the course of the lockdown in 2021, the T-shirts, sweatshirts and masks are designed to be styled and worn by anyone who is into the cool-and-casual aesthetic.

Malik treasures his fans, who had been awaiting the drop of the merchandise; he wanted it to be a medium through which they can connect with him. The exciting bit is that the tees, sweatshirts and masks are size-inclusive, super comfortable for daily wear and reasonably priced. What goes down as the highlight of the merchandise is that the design, prints and quotes embody a few memorable songs from Armaan's discography.

Armaan shares, “I have always believed that relationships are a two-way street – even when it comes to my fans. I like to sing for them, with them, rather than at them. It’s their energy and zeal that pumps me at shows and hypes me up on socials – to strive and be a better version of myself, daily. The first official ‘AM’ merch line was born out of this desire – to enable more of a personal, relatable connection with my fans in a tangible form that they could hold on to and bask in the glory of cherishing moments we won and lost together. The design and aesthetic have been carefully picked to capture the casual, comfortable, free-flowing rapport we share.”

He adds, “It’s a passion project that I have been working on persistently with my team to bring alive just the right vibe that binds us together. I’m so grateful that it’s finally out there for you to see, hold and flaunt. This is my birthday gift to you. Thank you for everything.”

Armaan Malik's official merchandise is powered by www.creativeideas.store . Creative Ideas team has been an integral part to enable merch for Armaanian's across the globe with their tailor-made merchandise products.