For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Jul 2021 16:02 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande team up with The Weeknd for mind blowing 'Off the Table' live performance

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande's string of Vevo live performance videos are coming to an end, but not without an appearance from The Weeknd. The two pop stars teamed up for Grande's second-to-last set with a gorgeous performance of their Positions track "Off the Table," released Wednesday (July 21) on YouTube.

The video is the fifth of Grande's live Positions collaborations with Vevo and follows renditions of "POV," "Safety Net" (which featured an appearance from Ty Dolla $ign), "My Hair" and most recently, "34+35." Next up is "Positions," which will arrive July 22 and -- to the dismay of Arianators everywhere -- will mark the last of the singer's Vevo performances.

Wearing sparkly silver boots and a floral dress to match the performance setting -- a meadow of glowing flowers -- Grande opens the video by herself, with The Weeknd walking into the frame only when his verse begins. Both are known for the soft-but-powerful nature of their voices, and their vocal chemistry is evident as they harmonize and trade riffs throughout the video.

While all of Grande's Vevo live performance videos have taken place in the same dimly lit, magical-looking garden, they've each had distinguishing factors that make them stand out a bit from one another. What makes the "Off the Table" performance different from the rest is that, instead of the camera cutting to different frames and angles, this video was filmed in one long, consecutive shot. The camera moves and pans with both singers, but never cuts away to something else.

The new Vevo video isn't the first time the talented duo has sung live together. They also stunned audiences in May at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with a beautiful duet of The Weeknd's Hot 100 chart-topper "Save Your Tears," which featured a few of Grande's famous whistle tones.

Watch Grande and The Weeknd sing "Off the Table":

Tags
Ariana Grande The Weeknd Off the Table music
Related news
News | 22 Jul 2021

Birthday Special: Armaan Malik celebrates his fans with the launch of his merchandise

MUMBAI: On his 26th birthday, Armaan Malik has a special surprise in store for his fans who have christened themselves Armaanians. Much to the delight of his fans, the MTV EMA-winning singer launches his merchandise, which entails a series of graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts and masks.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

jopippins releases trippy summer anthem & breakout statement '24/7 THOT'

MUMBAI: Multi-dimensional North Carolina artist jopippins drops the atypical hot boy.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

VYRL Bhojpuri makes a smashing entry with their first Bhojpuri song, Jeetega Mera India.

MUMBAI: In this past year, India has faced many challenges and fought them all together. To elevate and encourage Indians with a glimmer of hope, light and positivity, Bhojpuri superstars have united for a zealous song that is the need of the hour.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

Tips Punjabi presents Gunjyot Singh's song "Yes Karna" ft. Yashika Anand

MUMBAI: "Yes Karna" is a fun romantic number which combines all the feelings of love and makes it extremely special. It scorches through the soul in the most touching way possible. How can one not waltz down the dancefloor arm-in-arm with their beau, swaying harmoniously on “Yes Karna"

read more
News | 22 Jul 2021

Selena Gomez's doesn't see Red Flags in a Guy in latest TikTok

MUMBAI: Fans have been ecstatic to see Selena Gomez becoming more and more active on TikTok. The singer has been regularly posting some hilarious content, lip synching trending sounds, and making fun of her old red carpet style. Her latest video, however, raised quite a few eyebrows.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
VYRL Bhojpuri makes a smashing entry with their first Bhojpuri song, Jeetega Mera India.

MUMBAI: In this past year, India has faced many challenges and fought them all together. To elevate and encourage Indians with a glimmer of hope,...read more

2
Selena Gomez's doesn't see Red Flags in a Guy in latest TikTok

MUMBAI: Fans have been ecstatic to see Selena Gomez becoming more and more active on TikTok. The singer has been regularly posting some hilarious...read more

3
Hailey and Justin Bieber had 'intimate' tropical vacation

MUMBAI: If Justin Bieber's "intentions" were to give us FOMO over his recent vacation, he succeeded. The 27-year-old pop star jetted off to Cabo San...read more

4
5 extraordinary moments from Lady Gaga’s inspiring career that capture her legacy in Pop

 MUMBAI: “Don't you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can't be exactly who you are” – Lady Gagaread more

5
Birthday Special: Armaan Malik celebrates his fans with the launch of his merchandise

MUMBAI: On his 26th birthday, Armaan Malik has a special surprise in store for his fans who have christened themselves Armaanians. Much to the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games