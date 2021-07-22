Ariana Grande team up with The Weeknd for mind blowing 'Off the Table' live performance

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande's string of Vevo live performance videos are coming to an end, but not without an appearance from The Weeknd. The two pop stars teamed up for Grande's second-to-last set with a gorgeous performance of their Positions track "Off the Table," released Wednesday (July 21) on YouTube.

The video is the fifth of Grande's live Positions collaborations with Vevo and follows renditions of "POV," "Safety Net" (which featured an appearance from Ty Dolla $ign), "My Hair" and most recently, "34+35." Next up is "Positions," which will arrive July 22 and -- to the dismay of Arianators everywhere -- will mark the last of the singer's Vevo performances.

Wearing sparkly silver boots and a floral dress to match the performance setting -- a meadow of glowing flowers -- Grande opens the video by herself, with The Weeknd walking into the frame only when his verse begins. Both are known for the soft-but-powerful nature of their voices, and their vocal chemistry is evident as they harmonize and trade riffs throughout the video.

While all of Grande's Vevo live performance videos have taken place in the same dimly lit, magical-looking garden, they've each had distinguishing factors that make them stand out a bit from one another. What makes the "Off the Table" performance different from the rest is that, instead of the camera cutting to different frames and angles, this video was filmed in one long, consecutive shot. The camera moves and pans with both singers, but never cuts away to something else.

The new Vevo video isn't the first time the talented duo has sung live together. They also stunned audiences in May at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with a beautiful duet of The Weeknd's Hot 100 chart-topper "Save Your Tears," which featured a few of Grande's famous whistle tones.

Watch Grande and The Weeknd sing "Off the Table":