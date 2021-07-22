For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Jul 2021 11:50

5 extraordinary moments from Lady Gaga’s inspiring career that capture her legacy in Pop

 MUMBAI: “Don't you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can't be exactly who you are” – Lady Gaga

One of the most prolific artists of all time, Lady Gaga’s celebrated career has cemented her as an iconic figure, making her an outstanding popstar who will be revered for decades to come. The superstar is renowned for expertly employing her repertoire of avantgarde fashion, outrageous stunts, and endless theatrical antics to make each of her performances an unforgettable one. The visionary musician has championed her cause in every facet of her craft, creating songs that propagate self-love and confidence. She has utilized her powerful voice to advocate for mental health awareness and LGBTQIA+ rights, winning her a legion of fans who call themselves ‘Little Monsters’. A pioneer at every step of the way, she rocked the global music industry by constantly reinventing herself, from her evolving style to her power packed vocals. Her list of innumerable accolades includes 18 VMAs, 12 Grammys and a Golden Globe Award among countless others.

As the bold and beautiful personality continues to be a constant source of inspiration, reminisce about pop culture defining moments from Mother Monster’s trail blazing career only on My Life on MTV airing on Vh1 India and Voot Select on Sunday, 25th July.

Her death sentence statement at the 2009 VMAs

Lady Gaga Fans Are Thrilled Her 2009 VMAs Performance Is Finally Online

The breakout moment that set Gaga on a path to superstardom, her legendary performance at the 2009 VMAs went down in history as a masterpiece of performance art. A mash up of her hit tracks Paparazzi and Poker Face, the rendition was chock full of gory effects including fake blood gushing down the artist’s body. It’s safe to say she left a mark as audiences were left shell shocked by the formidable act.

Her memorable collaboration with Beyonce 

Call Girls: Lady Gaga and Beyoncé&#39;s “Telephone” Video Turns 10 | NewNowNext

When groundbreaking artists like Lady Gaga and Beyonce combine forces, success is guaranteed. Their dance pop track Telephone topped at number #1 on charts across the globe, gaining instant popularity among ecstatic fans of the pop legends. The imaginative music video made references to famous action films, paying tribute to acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

Her Meat Dress at the 2010 VMAs

Lady Gaga&#39;s meat dress still exists and this is what it looks like

Lady Gaga’s outrageous outfit at the 2010 VMAs shocked the entire world, marking a defining moment in pop culture. Time magazine termed the outfit as the top fashion statement of 2010, received polarizing reactions across the board. Love it or hate it, the absurd outfit presented the singer front and center at the award ceremony, garnering shocked faces from audiences and international media alike.

Her film debut in A Star is Born 

A Star Is Born&#39; to Campaign Three Original Songs for the Oscar | IndieWire

Lady Gaga made her film debut with A Star is Born, a remake of the 1954 version of the romantic drama film. Starring Bradley Cooper and the singer herself, the film’s critical and commercial success proved Gaga is a triple threat entertainer. Her proficiency in singing and acting shone through as the hit film made a sweep at the awards, earning 8 nominations at the Academy Awards as well as a record 7 Grammy Award nominations.

Her 2020 collaboration with Ariana Grande 

Lady Gaga&#39;s Mechanized Mask And Ariana Grande Sparkle In &#39;Rain On Me&#39; Debut - MTV

A breakout hit single from Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica, the upbeat disco track quickly became the most streamed summer track of 2020. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga came together with this award-winning record, celebrating one’s individual resilience to overcome obstacles. The song went viral on social media, frequently being featured on Instagram’s uber popular Reels.

Take a walk down memory lane and revisit all the glittering moments from the popstar’s career only on My Life on MTV airing on Sunday, 25th July, on Vh1 India and Voot Select.

Lady Gaga Vh1 India Voot Select Beyonce Ariana Grande
Games