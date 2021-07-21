See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra unseen magical Proposal photo

MUMBAI: What's a man gotta do to find a love like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's?

On July 19, the Hollywood couple marked the third anniversary of their 2018 engagement, which took place during an intimate rendezvous in Greece. The actress and singer celebrated the occasion by sharing never-before-seen photos from moments after Nick popped the question with an extravagant Tiffany & Co. diamond.

"My everything.. 3 years today," Priyanka captioned a tender moment of the couple. "Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you."

As for Nick, he simply wrote "3 years ago today" alongside a selfie of the then soon-to-be newlyweds enjoying an oceanfront dinner.

Priyanka, who celebrated her 39th birthday just yesterday, was also treated to a private performance by the U.K.-based Manchester String Quartet. The White Tiger star thanked her hubby for the "beautiful" surprise in videos shared to her Instagram Story.

While they'd go on to tie the knot in an extravagant, multicultural ceremony that December, it's unlikely they'll ever forget getting engaged so soon after Priyanka's birthday.

In fact, Nick told Vogue in 2018 that he intentionally waited until after midnight to propose in hopes of avoiding future conflicts with their anniversary and Priyanka's special day.

"I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?" the "Jealous" singer recalled. "No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence."

That awkward pause proved to be the first chapter of Nick and Priyanka's fairytale romance, which a source tells E! News exclusively is still in its "honeymoon phase."

"They're so in love and have the best, most loving relationship," an insider reveals. "Nick is always thinking of sweet ways to show his affection for Priyanka."

Describing the pair as "more in love than ever," the source says Nick is "super romantic with Priyanka and loves to go all out for her for both big occasions and more private things."

With Nick gearing up to hit the road for the Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour, and Priyanka spending time in London for work, each moment they get to spend together is more special than the last.

As our insider puts it, "They make it a real priority to spend time together at home when they can."