For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Jul 2021 12:15 |  By RnMTeam

KSHMR releases the striking summer anthem ‘Ready to Love’

MUMBAI: Marking the first single after the release of his debut studio album Harmonica Andromeda, KSHMR returns with a bright, buoyant summer anthem ‘Ready To Love’.  A long-awaited ID that has graced his live sets for years, the track is available now via Dharma Worldwide and Spinnin’ Records.

The track opens with warm, welcoming guitar strums and an uplifting vocal treatment. Saxophone melodies lead the production through an eclectic array of electronic elements built over a foundation bouncing basslines. Produced alongside friend and collaborator Sam Feldt, his influence can be heard across the latest single’s dynamics and details.

‘Ready To Love’ is a track I’ve wanted to release for a long time. It started with the incredible vocal by August Grant. Then I got my friend Nathan to play the sax, which took it to a new level. Sam Feldt added production and it was going to be a collaboration but he felt his sound was going in another direction. Finally, after years of tweaking the song is ready to come out.

KSHMR

With over 500 million streams to date and multiple chart topping singles, KSHMR has established himself as one of the most prolific producers in dance music today. As a solo artist, he’s established an industry-leading label and brand Dharma Worldwide and headlined major festivals across the globe including Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Japan, Sunburn India.

The festival-ready anthem comes at the perfect time in the advent of the return of live events, and is surely set to be a prominent highlight as KSHMR resumes his rounds on the festival circuit. KSHMR recently debuted his first ever NFT auction via Origin Protocol and unveiled the deluxe edition of his Harmonica Andromeda album. 

‘Ready To Love’ is available on all streaming platforms on July 16th, 2021 via Dharma Worldwide and Spinnin’ Records.

Tags
DJ KSHMR Singer music
Related news
News | 21 Jul 2021

Sunny Kaushal and Saiyami Kher come together for the first time for Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Dil Lauta Do’ sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar, who brought back the era of music videos and went on to give the audience several hit singles back to back, brings together Sunny Kaushal and Saiyami Kher for the first time in a music video.

read more
News | 21 Jul 2021

See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra unseen magical Proposal photo

MUMBAI: What's a man gotta do to find a love like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's?

read more
News | 21 Jul 2021

NWOCR band HEARTS & HAND GRENADES lift the veil of lies & hype with "Bad Medicine" music video & single, new LP album out November 19, 2021

MUMBAI: Hot off the heels of having just released their debut album Turning to Ashes in January of this year, American NWOCR band Hearts & Hand Grenades are back!

read more
News | 21 Jul 2021

Jatin Pandit revisits Bin Tere after 30 years for son Raahul Jatin

MUMBAI: After the success of ‘Yaadein Aane Lagi’, singer-composer Raahul Jatin is all set to hit the music charts again with his new original single, titled ‘Bin Tere’.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2021

'DEFY' all odds with Guru Randhawa's new audio brand

MUMBAI: It is that one voice that keeps you moving ahead in life, the voice that tells you not to stop no matter what, because moving forward is the only way it knows. When told to walk the safe road, it decided to go another way.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

top# 5 articles

1
See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra unseen magical Proposal photo

MUMBAI: What's a man gotta do to find a love like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's? On July 19, the Hollywood couple marked the third anniversary of...read more

2
Sunny Kaushal and Saiyami Kher come together for the first time for Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Dil Lauta Do’ sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar, who brought back the era of music videos and went on to give the audience several hit singles back to back, brings together...read more

3
Harry Styles 'Love On Tour' dates are out!

MUMBAI: Harry Styles is offering more opportunities to adore him with new dates for his "Love on Tour" concerts. He took to Instagram with the news...read more

4
KSHMR releases the striking summer anthem ‘Ready to Love’

MUMBAI: Marking the first single after the release of his debut studio album Harmonica Andromeda, KSHMR returns with a bright, buoyant summer anthem...read more

5
Jatin Pandit revisits Bin Tere after 30 years for son Raahul Jatin

MUMBAI: After the success of ‘Yaadein Aane Lagi’, singer-composer Raahul Jatin is all set to hit the music charts again with his new original single...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games