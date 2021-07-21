Hailey and Justin Bieber had 'intimate' tropical vacation

MUMBAI: If Justin Bieber's "intentions" were to give us FOMO over his recent vacation, he succeeded.

The 27-year-old pop star jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he was joined by his wife, Hailey Bieber, and several of their friends, including music manager Scooter Braun and industry veteran Allison Kaye (to name a few).

The "Peaches" singer and 24-year-old model didn't shy away from sharing sexy snapshots of their tropical trip. If anything, they looked over the moon in love in many of the photos Justin posted on his Instagram page.

And while a picture does say a thousand words, a source exclusively tells that Justin and Hailey were even more lovey-dovey in real life as they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

"Hailey and Justin were very affectionate and always together kissing and hugging," the eyewitness describes, adding, "They took walks on the beach and stopped to pet a horse."

But despite being accompanied by their pals, the eagle-eyed observer explains the couple made sure they had some alone time. Considering Hailey flew in from Europe and met up with Justin later in the trip, per the insider, it's safe to say they made up for lost time.

As the source points out, "Even though they were with all of their friends, they still snuck away for one-on-one time. They had a great time and you could see the love they have for one another."

The pair even had a flirty exchange regarding one of their romantic portraits from their getaway.

"mom and dad," the singer cheekily captioned his post, with Hailey playfully responding, "I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted [crying-laughing emoji]."

According to the insider, Hailey and Justin celebrated his manager Allison's birthday.

To mark the special occasion, the "Intentions" singer captioned his Instagram post, "Happy bday @allisonjamiekaye love you."

Additionally, Scooter—who was photographed without his wedding ring following his recent split with his wife Yael—shouted out the president of his company, writing, "Amazing bday weekend for @allisonjamiekaye."