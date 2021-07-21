Famba releases 'Games We Play' Ft. MKLA and Brando Via Sony Music Canada

\MUMBAI: Electronic DJ, producer, and artist Famba defines his signature dance sound with his latest musical collaboration, 'Games We Play,' released today via Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc. Featuring Brando (the other half of the Diamond-certified hit track 'Body' by Loud Luxury) and Toronto’s very own singer-songwriter, MKLA, 'Games We Play' is now available for streaming on all digital platforms.
Captivating vocals, lush melodies, and a billowing baseline characterize this release from three of Dance music’s blazing newcomers. Brando (Loud Luxury, Matoma, Don Diablo) and MKLA (KSHMR, Vintage Culture, Steve Aoki) deliver stunning vocal performances, while Famba’s production takes the song to stratospheric levels. As seductive as it is commanding, 'Games We Play' is the love song with swagger that does double damage on the dance floor. The track is the second single from Famba’s forthcoming EP, Wishes Vol.2, to be released later this fall.
“The night we wrote 'Games We Play' was one of the most fun and most organic writing sessions I’ve ever had. It was just friends having a good time and partying all night. The song just happened; we didn’t even intend to write it. It’s also everything I’ve been building towards; my sound is finally starting to become more defined.”
- Famba
“The minute I cut the vocals I knew it was going to be a great collab. I think it will really resonate with our fans as well.” - Brando
“I'd never done a duet before, so I knew it had to be with someone with a voice like this angel. Brando has a sultry deep tone that I really believe has influenced a lot of great house music.” - MKLA
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more
MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more
MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more
MUMBAI: It is that one voice that keeps you moving ahead in life, the voice that tells you not to stop no matter what, because moving forward is the...read more
MUMBAI: From the makers of smash hit ‘Bajre Da Sitta’, that was officially the top #5-reel trends in India this year, comes another upbeat party...read more
MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar, who brought back the era of music videos and went on to give the audience several hit singles back to back, brings together...read more
MUMBAI: What's a man gotta do to find a love like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's? On July 19, the Hollywood couple marked the third anniversary of...read more
MUMBAI: Britney Spears isn't holding back any longer. The pop star-who recently slammed those "closest" to her for not speaking up about her 13-year...read more