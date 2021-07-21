Actor Manish Verma receives 'Abdul Kalam Bharat Puruskar Award'

MUMBAI: ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ actor Manish Verma recently took to Instagram to share that he has received the prestigious ‘Abdul Kalam Bharat Puruskar Award’ for his contribution and dedication to television industry. Verma started his career from Sony channel hit romantic thriller series ‘Beyadh2’ and later went on to play the character of ‘Gulshan’ in Zee Tv’s show ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’.
Manish thanked his family and friends for always supporting him and encouraging him to follow his dreams. “It’s indeed an honour for me to receive such an esteemed award. It feels like my hard work is paying off. I didn’t have any godfather in this industry. So, it was and still an absolute challenge for me to sustain myself in this industry. I believe, only your hard work matters. It doesn’t matter how many times you fail. Many legends didn’t make a name for themselves overnight. They put in many hours of hard work. There’s no secret to success. It is the result of hard work, patience and a lot of dedication.” Manish Verma
