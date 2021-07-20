'DEFY' all odds with Guru Randhawa's new audio brand

MUMBAI: It is that one voice that keeps you moving ahead in life, the voice that tells you not to stop no matter what, because moving forward is the only way it knows. When told to walk the safe road, it decided to go another way. Such is ‘Defy’, a homegrown audio brand created by famous Indian artist, Guru Randhawa to celebrate the stories of the music industry with a range of exciting new products for audiophiles. Defy will offer carefully crafted audio wear and accessories including headphones, earbuds, and speakers that are both performance-oriented and value-driven.
Talking about his new venture, Guru Randhawa, Creator, Defy commented, “As an artist, I've always strived to move ahead in life and Defy is another feather in my cap that I am excited about. We want to break the mould and offer a uniquely tuned sound that truly uplifts the aural experience that music brings with it. One beat, one drop, that one-of-a-kind bass that is unique to all of us, and Defy products embodies that vision. Defy is all set to break the clutter, and elevate the whole audio experience for my fans and I'm super excited about it.”
Defy Gravity TWS Earbuds, Defy Crest Wireless Neckband and Defy Impulse Wired Earphones will be launched exclusively on Flipkart starting 20th July 2021,12pm, at an introductory price of INR 999, INR 899 and INR 349 respectively.
