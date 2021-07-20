For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Jul 2021 17:51

Bajre Da Sitta Duo Rashmeet Kaur-Deep Kalsi Drop New Track

MUMBAI: From the makers of smash hit ‘Bajre Da Sitta’, that was officially the top #5-reel trends in India this year, comes another upbeat party starter in the form of ‘Daru Hor Piyade’ releasing on Sony Music India today.

Performed by the uber cool Kalamkaar discoveries - singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, singer-songwriter and producer Deep Kalsi and hip-hop newbie Harjas Harjaayi, the trio dish out catchy verses, as they indulge in a booze-soaked ode to the good times in their blue-blooded Punjabi style. Embracing happy tropical vibes and groovy beats, sounding as rich and delicious as Tequila and Vodka they are singing about, the successful pairing of Rashmeet Kaur-Deep Kalsi creates sonic magic one more time with this feel-good anthem.

Fresh off the success of Bajre Da Sitta, Saiyyonee, Nadiyon Paar and a feature on Major Lazer’s album Rashmeet Kaur states, “The track feels like a party, it feels like a good time. It is a post-quarantine anthem exuding buzzy, summer energy that will rejuvenate others back into feeling ‘excited about feeling good again. A feel-good track is needed especially after a long, drawn-out quarantine. We've been locked up for forever. People want to connect and feel each other again. I want people to get excited about living life and being outside and connecting and celebrating life. My intention whilst contributing to it was that I want people to feel good when they hear the track.”

Touted as the next big thing by artists like Jaz Dhami and Raftaar, 25-year-old Deep Kalsi says, “It’s a fun, leave-your-brains-at-home kind of a track, but it is inspired by a real-life incident. I had attended my mate's 21st birthday party and a common friend who is a total teetotaler, drank her first-ever alcoholic beverage that night and all she said the entire night thereafter was ‘mujhe aur peeni hai..mujhe aur pilado’ . That’s how the idea for this track cropped up. After the initial recording Raftaar bhaiya felt I needed to add ‘sip sip sip sip’ to the lyrics and it all worked out well.”

Harjas Harjaayi adds on, “This song is sure to get everyone in a great mood and singing or jamming out. Whether it’s that moment a group of strangers break into an impromptu karaoke sing-a-long or the rendition you perform alone in your bathroom after a great night out, booze and music are clearly made for each other. A useful amount of alcohol will make melodies sweeter and lyrics more profound and all of which serves to heighten the pleasure of hearing a great song. The single is a surefire way to keep your spirits high and keep the party going! This song will touch the hearts of all who hear it. Don’t believe me? Throw it on sometime in your backyard barbeques and house parties and see how many start singing along.”

Daru Hor Piyade is that pitch perfect drunken sing-a-long, that, after six pints, you’ll throw your head back and roar along with it like that vinyl in your bedroom doesn’t even exist. Here’s raising a toast to the track becoming a mainstay on the pop charts!

