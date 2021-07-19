Vishal Dadlani, Divine and Shor Police reimagine Metallica’s ‘The Unforgiven’ with an Indian touch for the upcoming THE METALLICA BLACKLIST album

MUMBAI: Metallica celebrates the 30thanniversary of their iconic Black Album with a remastered reissue of the original album, and THE METALLICA BLACKLIST covers album, both to be released on 10th September.

The Metallica Blacklist features 50+ artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favourite song from The Black Album.

The Metallica Blacklist is a fitting and limitless homage, one that features bands who have shared stages with Metallica alongside artists who are younger than the original album—a truly staggering, at times mystifying assemblage of musicians, dozens of whom have little to nothing in common other than the shared passion for the music that united them for this album:

1 Album. 12 Songs. 53 Artists. Unlimited Possibilities.

Advance tracks from The Metallica Blacklist have been released by various multi-talented artists across the globe, beginning with Miley Cyrus's version of Nothing Else Matters featuring Andrew Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith.

Representing India, Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE and Shor Police come together to re-create an Indian version of the legendary track The Unforgiven. With impeccable production by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes a.k.a Shor Police, Vishal's baritone singing voice and Divine’s unmatched rapping abilities beautifully infuse Indian culture and essence into the Metallica classic.

On being a part of this project, Vishal Dadlani said, “The Black Album was like a gateway, that opened up a whole new musical world for me. So, to be a part of the 30-year celebration of that album is beyond epic. The Unforgiven is among the first songs that I ever tried to play on the guitar, it's stamped into my very being. Of course, as always, I'm standing on the shoulders of giants with Shor Police and Divine so yeah, it's good times baby!'

“I’m honoured to be a part of this iconic and charitable project by Metallica! To take a classic track and give it your flavour is always tricky but we did our best and were grateful that Metallica decided to choose our rendition amongst many others! Shout out to Vishal and Shor Police, who really lead & carried this collaboration”, said Divine.

On producing this track, Shor Police said, “It’s an honour and privilege to be a part of Metallica’s global celebration. When we were asked to produce this track we couldn’t think of a more powerful combo than Vishal Dadlani & Divine. We were also very clear that we wanted to give this reimagined version a distinctive Indian flavour without losing the essence of the original track. We hope the audiences connect with this one as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Devraj Sanyal’s quote, “Metallica’s “Black” Album is undeniably one of the top albums in the history of not just rock & metal music but of music in general & to have an opportunity to celebrate it is one that we weren’t going to pass up. I had the opportunity to executively produce a track of my choice and I think I struck gold with Shor Police as producers, the superlative Vishal Dadlani & the amazingly versatile Divine to come up with an adaptation of the legendary “Unforgiven”. I’m sure everyone will enjoy it as much as we did creating this masterpiece.”

All profits from the Indian version of ‘The unforgiven’ from Metallica Blacklist will go to Metallica’s ‘All within my hands foundation’ and India’s ‘The Dharavi Dream Project’.