For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Jul 2021 13:03 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Dadlani, Divine and Shor Police reimagine Metallica’s ‘The Unforgiven’ with an Indian touch for the upcoming THE METALLICA BLACKLIST album

MUMBAI: Metallica celebrates the 30thanniversary of their iconic Black Album with a remastered reissue of the original album, and THE METALLICA BLACKLIST covers album, both to be released on 10th September.

The Metallica Blacklist features 50+ artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favourite song from The Black Album.

The Metallica Blacklist is a fitting and limitless homage, one that features bands who have shared stages with Metallica alongside artists who are younger than the original album—a truly staggering, at times mystifying assemblage of musicians, dozens of whom have little to nothing in common other than the shared passion for the music that united them for this album:
1 Album. 12 Songs. 53 Artists. Unlimited Possibilities.

Advance tracks from The Metallica Blacklist have been released by various multi-talented artists across the globe, beginning with Miley Cyrus's version of Nothing Else Matters featuring Andrew Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith.

Representing India, Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE and Shor Police come together to re-create an Indian version of the legendary track The Unforgiven. With impeccable production by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes a.k.a Shor Police, Vishal's baritone singing voice and Divine’s unmatched rapping abilities beautifully infuse Indian culture and essence into the Metallica classic.

On being a part of this project, Vishal Dadlani said, “The Black Album was like a gateway, that opened up a whole new musical world for me. So, to be a part of the 30-year celebration of that album is beyond epic. The Unforgiven is among the first songs that I ever tried to play on the guitar, it's stamped into my very being. Of course, as always, I'm standing on the shoulders of giants with Shor Police and Divine so yeah, it's good times baby!'

“I’m honoured to be a part of this iconic and charitable project by Metallica! To take a classic track and give it your flavour is always tricky but we did our best and were grateful that Metallica decided to choose our rendition amongst many others! Shout out to Vishal and Shor Police, who really lead & carried this collaboration”, said Divine.

On producing this track, Shor Police said, “It’s an honour and privilege to be a part of Metallica’s global celebration. When we were asked to produce this track we couldn’t think of a more powerful combo than Vishal Dadlani & Divine. We were also very clear that we wanted to give this reimagined version a distinctive Indian flavour without losing the essence of the original track. We hope the audiences connect with this one as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Devraj Sanyal’s quote, “Metallica’s “Black” Album is undeniably one of the top albums in the history of not just rock & metal music but of music in general & to have an opportunity to celebrate it is one that we weren’t going to pass up. I had the opportunity to executively produce a track of my choice and I think I struck gold with Shor Police as producers, the superlative Vishal Dadlani & the amazingly versatile Divine to come up with an adaptation of the legendary “Unforgiven”. I’m sure everyone will enjoy it as much as we did creating this masterpiece.”

All profits from the Indian version of ‘The unforgiven’ from Metallica Blacklist will go to Metallica’s ‘All within my hands foundation’ and India’s ‘The Dharavi Dream Project’.

Tags
Vishal Dadlani Divine Shor Police music
Related news
News | 19 Jul 2021

Harry Styles 'Love On Tour' dates are out!

MUMBAI: Harry Styles is offering more opportunities to adore him with new dates for his "Love on Tour" concerts.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2021

New Age band PA System recently released their new single "Gone Away"

MUMBAI: New Age band PA System recently released their single “Gone Away’ from their album Strangers down the Hall. They started off by releasing their hugely hit single “Black and Blue”. They then released their singles “In the Breeze” and “Oasis” which kept the buzz on their album going.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2021

PBA Music released their first-ever romantic single "Vitthala Vitthala" on the auspicious day of Aashadi Ekadashi

MUMBAI: On the auspicious day of the Marathi festival, “Ekadashi” PBA Music production has released their first-ever romantic single called “Vitthala Vitthala”. This lovey-dovey single called “Vitthala Vitthala” is a Marathi song that features actors Rohan mane and Tejaswini Wagh.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2021

Hailey Bieber slams rumor of Justin Bieber yelling at her in viral video

MUMBAI: There's no trouble in paradise for the Biebers, even if people on the internet seemed to believe so. A video of what some interpreted as Justin Bieber yelling at his wife Hailey went viral, but she's shutting down any misconceptions behind it.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2021

Leon D'Souza's silky vocals on music producer Candy's debut track - Find My Way

MUMBAI: Singer Leon D'Souza gets featured on Indian music producer Candy D'Souza's debut track - Find My Way. This neo-soul song that features catchy guitar sections and dreamy vocals is a fresh exponent from the indie music scene.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Singer-Songwriter RAHI's JHOOME featuring KanikaMann captures the true essence of fresh and dreamy love

MUMBAI: New-age pop-label Big Bang Music released their latest track 'Jhoome', penned, composed and sung by Kashmiri Singer-Songwriter RAHI. The...read more

2
Shirley Setia collaborates with choreographer Rahul Shetty for her new song ‘Tenu Vekhan Da’

MUMBAI: Malsons’ latest track with Shashwat Sachdev features Shirley, who released the song on her birthday as a gift to her fans. Shirley Setia, who...read more

3
See Nick Jonas's adorable post of wife Priyanka Chopra on her Birthday

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a sweet post for his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her birthday on July 18. He shared two...read more

4
PBA Music released their first-ever romantic single "Vitthala Vitthala" on the auspicious day of Aashadi Ekadashi

MUMBAI: On the auspicious day of the Marathi festival, “Ekadashi” PBA Music production has released their first-ever romantic single called “Vitthala...read more

5
New Age band PA System recently released their new single "Gone Away"

MUMBAI: New Age band PA System recently released their single “Gone Away’ from their album Strangers down the Hall. They started off by releasing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games