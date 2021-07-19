Singer-Songwriter RAHI's JHOOME featuring KanikaMann captures the true essence of fresh and dreamy love

MUMBAI: New-age pop-label Big Bang Music released their latest track 'Jhoome', penned, composed and sung by Kashmiri Singer-Songwriter RAHI. The soulful music is accompanied by a video featuring actress Kanika Mann, that charms on the alluring chemistry between two strangers in the majestic land of Kashmir.
Just like his previous melodious singles, RAHI's 'Jhoome' is tied together with serene music, meaningful emotions and pleasing visuals of Kashmir. Beautifully shot in the tranquil valley by an all Kashmiri crew led by Danish Renzu, the music video takes you on a delightful journey to the Paradise on Earth. With a boast of captivating landscapes that backdrops the beautiful encounter between a local and a tourist, the song captures the true essence of fresh and dreamy love.
Sharing his excitement about the song, RAHI said, "I'd never miss a chance to capture the true essence of Kashmir. Indie pop is about emotions and "Jhoome" describes the way I feel about this beauty! I hope with this song, I'm able to make people across the country live vicariously through me and sway with joy a little."
Kanika Mann added, "The moment I heard the song, I couldn't keep myself from being a part of it. We kept singing it, I think I should drop a cover of it (she jokes). Rahi would walk around playing the Guitar in the serene valleys of Kashmir, making it an enjoyable experience. It's been wonderful with the Big Bang Team and Rahi!"
"We've always supported the expression and vision of our artists, with Rahi, his heart is with Kashmir. In times where everyone is confined to their homes, RAHI manages to teleport us with his pure melodies, and a voice to fall in love with!", said Gaurav Wadhwa, Co-Founder & CEO, Big Bang Music.
From a traveler who has been taking his listeners through multiple adventures with his music and writings, this song is truly a gold mine of pure, soulful music that is sure to strike the right chords with everyone, especially youngsters.
Listen to Rahi's 'Jhoome' on Big Bang Music's YouTube channel -
MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more
MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Malsons’ latest track with Shashwat Sachdev features Shirley, who released the song on her birthday as a gift to her fans. Shirley Setia, who...read more
MUMBAI: Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a sweet post for his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her birthday on July 18. He shared two...read more
MUMBAI: On the auspicious day of the Marathi festival, “Ekadashi” PBA Music production has released their first-ever romantic single called “Vitthala...read more
MUMBAI: New Age band PA System recently released their single “Gone Away’ from their album Strangers down the Hall. They started off by releasing...read more
MUMBAI: Harry Styles is offering more opportunities to adore him with new dates for his "Love on Tour" concerts. He took to Instagram with the news...read more