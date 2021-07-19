For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Jul 2021 12:59 |  By RnMTeam

Shirley Setia collaborates with choreographer Rahul Shetty for her new song ‘Tenu Vekhan Da’

MUMBAI: Malsons’ latest track with Shashwat Sachdev features Shirley, who released the song on her birthday as a gift to her fans.

Shirley Setia, who will be seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani, recently celebrated her birthday. And as a gift for her fans, she shot a fun dance video for the neo-pop love song, Malsons Media’s Tenu Vekhan Da, by Romy and Shashwat Sachdev, who has also won a string of awards, including the National Award, for Uri: The Surgical Strike. The video was shot with friends having a good time working together.

The song belongs to Shashwat Sachdev’s new, eight-part album Sha. Composed and produced by Shashwat, and performed by him along with Shirley Setia and Romy with Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on the sitar and Kumaar penning the lyrics, the song has a distinct soul touching Punjabi melody.

Shivam, the founder of Malsons, says, “It’s a pleasure to work with someone as professional as Shirley. It was her birthday and what a fabulous gesture it is to do a dance video for her fans. She made room for us and was a delight to work with. It takes a lot for someone to value their fans the way Shirley does. There’s a reason her tribe has only widened with time.”

Shirley, on her part, believes, “I have always enjoyed my work and nothing better than putting out something exciting for fans. Shashwat, Shivam and I, we all decided to release it on my birthday because my fans have always made the day memorable for me. Their wishes and their love has only enhanced the memory of the day, year after year. I thought, why not give them something for posterity - a song with great music and heart-touching lyrics. I truly hope everyone showers love on my dance video which releases soon.

Tags
Shirley Setia Shashwat Sachdev Abhimanyu
Related news
News | 12 Jul 2021

Malsons’ latest with Shashwat Sachdev , Shirley Setia and Romys neo-pop love number Tenu Vekhan Da is the love ballad of 2021

MUMBAI: The one genre that has everyone raving recently is Lo-fi and Bollywood’s very own music connoisseur musician Shashwat Sachdev seems to be taking the lead in the beat with his vivacious new album Sha.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2021

Malsons’ latest with Shashwat Sachdev, Shirley Setia, and Romy's neo-pop love number Tenu Vekhan Da is the love ballad of 2021

MUMBAI: The one genre that has everyone raving recently is Lo-fi and Bollywood’s very own music connoisseur musician Shashwat Sachdev seems to be taking the lead in the beat with his vivacious new album Sha.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2021

Shashwat Sachdev releases first track 'Dobara' of lo-fi album 'Sha'

MUMBAI: Singer Shashwat Sachdev released the first track "Dobara" from his new album "Sha" on Thursday. The singer will subsequently unveil seven more tracks from the album, which belongs the lo-fi music genre.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2021

Sung and produced by Shashwat Sachdev, 'Machlo' captures the unique blend of groovy beats and Punjabi lyrics

MUMBAI: National Award-winning Indian music composer Shashwat Sachdev dropped “Machlo” which is a whole package of him as he sung, music produced, mixed & mastered and preformed, featuring the enigmatic Romy and Fabian Mazur, the popular DJ from Denmark showcases a unique take on EDM music in

read more
News | 07 Oct 2020

Shashwat Sachdev's video series on Indian raags captures attention from music lovers; musician aims to take classical music to the youth

MUMBAI: Shashwat Sachdev marked his debut as a music composer with Anushka Sharma starrer Phillauri that released in 2017. He soon captured the attention of the music fraternity and music lovers for creating sounds that are earthy but have a contemporary feel to them at the same time.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
See Nick Jonas's adorable post of wife Priyanka Chopra on her Birthday

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a sweet post for his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her birthday on July 18. He shared two...read more

2
PBA Music released their first-ever romantic single "Vitthala Vitthala" on the auspicious day of Aashadi Ekadashi

MUMBAI: On the auspicious day of the Marathi festival, “Ekadashi” PBA Music production has released their first-ever romantic single called “Vitthala...read more

3
New Age band PA System recently released their new single "Gone Away"

MUMBAI: New Age band PA System recently released their single “Gone Away’ from their album Strangers down the Hall. They started off by releasing...read more

4
Harry Styles 'Love On Tour' dates are out!

MUMBAI: Harry Styles is offering more opportunities to adore him with new dates for his "Love on Tour" concerts. He took to Instagram with the news...read more

5
Hailey Bieber slams rumor of Justin Bieber yelling at her in viral video

MUMBAI: There's no trouble in paradise for the Biebers, even if people on the internet seemed to believe so. A video of what some interpreted as...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games