Shirley Setia collaborates with choreographer Rahul Shetty for her new song ‘Tenu Vekhan Da’

MUMBAI: Malsons’ latest track with Shashwat Sachdev features Shirley, who released the song on her birthday as a gift to her fans.
Shirley Setia, who will be seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani, recently celebrated her birthday. And as a gift for her fans, she shot a fun dance video for the neo-pop love song, Malsons Media’s Tenu Vekhan Da, by Romy and Shashwat Sachdev, who has also won a string of awards, including the National Award, for Uri: The Surgical Strike. The video was shot with friends having a good time working together.
The song belongs to Shashwat Sachdev’s new, eight-part album Sha. Composed and produced by Shashwat, and performed by him along with Shirley Setia and Romy with Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on the sitar and Kumaar penning the lyrics, the song has a distinct soul touching Punjabi melody.
Shivam, the founder of Malsons, says, “It’s a pleasure to work with someone as professional as Shirley. It was her birthday and what a fabulous gesture it is to do a dance video for her fans. She made room for us and was a delight to work with. It takes a lot for someone to value their fans the way Shirley does. There’s a reason her tribe has only widened with time.”
Shirley, on her part, believes, “I have always enjoyed my work and nothing better than putting out something exciting for fans. Shashwat, Shivam and I, we all decided to release it on my birthday because my fans have always made the day memorable for me. Their wishes and their love has only enhanced the memory of the day, year after year. I thought, why not give them something for posterity - a song with great music and heart-touching lyrics. I truly hope everyone showers love on my dance video which releases soon.
