See Nick Jonas's adorable post of wife Priyanka Chopra on her Birthday

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a sweet post for his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her birthday on July 18. He shared two pictures of the actress and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you. "
Priyanka, who turned 39 on Sunday, spent the day leading up to her birthday chilling by the pool with her friends. The actress shared a series of stunning swimsuit pictures on Instagram as well as her stories depicting her fun pool day.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.
