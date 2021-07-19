For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Jul 2021 15:39 |  By RnMTeam

PBA Music released their first-ever romantic single "Vitthala Vitthala" on the auspicious day of Aashadi Ekadashi

MUMBAI: On the auspicious day of the Marathi festival, “Ekadashi” PBA Music production has released their first-ever romantic single called “Vitthala Vitthala”. This lovey-dovey single called “Vitthala Vitthala” is a Marathi song that features actors Rohan mane and Tejaswini Wagh. The melody to this music is given by Ram Bawankule. The song is produced and directed by Tejjas Bhaleyrao and composed and written by Akshay Joshi under the banner of PBA Music.

Speaking about his debut as a director for the song, producer and director Tejjas Bhaleyrao says “The main aim of PBA music is to always support the rising talents and offer them various opportunities. 'Vitthala Vitthala' is my first ever debut direction. The team and the actors were very understanding and they did full justice to the vision of the song and I am hoping that the audience will love the song”. Tejjas Bhaleyrao also added “There are many more music videos which will be up soon on our channel and through that, we will be launching many new talents over the period. Hoping that the audience will appreciate our hard work and dedication behind our PBA Music channel”.

Actor Rohan Mane who has also choreographed this music exclaimed his feelings related to the song, he says, “When I heard the song I was so amazed by the tune as the song is really very eye-catchy. Being a choreographer myself I decided to choreograph this song and it was such a fun time shooting this song along with Tejaswini Wagh. Tejjas Sir and Vaibhav Londhe sir who are the creative directors they were so supportive and understanding during the shoot that we really made a great bond, I hope that the audience will love this song as it's one of my personal favourite songs till now.”

Actress Tejaswini Wagh also shared her experience after hearing the song, she said, “When I heard the song I really started grooving over the song. I would like to thank PBA music to make me a part of this music video and even Tejjas Sir for making me looks so perfect in the video and my co-actor Rohan Mane for being so cofounding on set along with such amazing choreography."

Actor Rohan Mane and Tejaswini Wagh have made their musical debut under the banner of the PBA music song “Vitthala Vitthala”.PBA music label is all set to release another song soon, stay tuned for more updates for new refreshing songs only on PBA Youtube Channel.

Tags
PBA music label music Songs
Related news
News | 19 Jul 2021

Harry Styles 'Love On Tour' dates are out!

MUMBAI: Harry Styles is offering more opportunities to adore him with new dates for his "Love on Tour" concerts.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2021

New Age band PA System recently released their new single "Gone Away"

MUMBAI: New Age band PA System recently released their single “Gone Away’ from their album Strangers down the Hall. They started off by releasing their hugely hit single “Black and Blue”. They then released their singles “In the Breeze” and “Oasis” which kept the buzz on their album going.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2021

Hailey Bieber slams rumor of Justin Bieber yelling at her in viral video

MUMBAI: There's no trouble in paradise for the Biebers, even if people on the internet seemed to believe so. A video of what some interpreted as Justin Bieber yelling at his wife Hailey went viral, but she's shutting down any misconceptions behind it.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2021

Vishal Dadlani, Divine and Shor Police reimagine Metallica’s ‘The Unforgiven’ with an Indian touch for the upcoming THE METALLICA BLACKLIST album

MUMBAI: Metallica celebrates the 30thanniversary of their iconic Black Album with a remastered reissue of the original album, and THE METALLICA BLACKLIST covers album, both to be released on 10th September.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2021

Leon D'Souza's silky vocals on music producer Candy's debut track - Find My Way

MUMBAI: Singer Leon D'Souza gets featured on Indian music producer Candy D'Souza's debut track - Find My Way. This neo-soul song that features catchy guitar sections and dreamy vocals is a fresh exponent from the indie music scene.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
New Age band PA System recently released their new single "Gone Away"

MUMBAI: New Age band PA System recently released their single “Gone Away’ from their album Strangers down the Hall. They started off by releasing...read more

2
Harry Styles 'Love On Tour' dates are out!

MUMBAI: Harry Styles is offering more opportunities to adore him with new dates for his "Love on Tour" concerts. He took to Instagram with the news...read more

3
Hailey Bieber slams rumor of Justin Bieber yelling at her in viral video

MUMBAI: There's no trouble in paradise for the Biebers, even if people on the internet seemed to believe so. A video of what some interpreted as...read more

4
Good News for all music aficionados: Sunburn collaborates with WazirX to launch exclusive NFTs in the Music Domain

MUMBAI: Exploring ways to connect and create for their audiences, Percept Live, creators of Sunburn Asia have announced collaboration with WazirX,...read more

5
MX Player Drops the Teaser of Magnum Opus, Chhatrasal

MUMBAI: Ruling over almost all of the Indian subcontinent in the 17th century, Alamgir Aurangzeb was a formidable force who seemed unstoppable. But...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games