New Age band PA System recently released their new single "Gone Away"

MUMBAI: New Age band PA System recently released their single “Gone Away’ from their album Strangers down the Hall. They started off by releasing their hugely hit single “Black and Blue”. They then released their singles “In the Breeze” and “Oasis” which kept the buzz on their album going. “Didn’t Mean A Thing” was their latest release with a beautifully shot music video. The music video was shot rite in time before lockdown was announced.

PA System is an Indie pop/Alternative band formed in 2018 in Chennai, India. Writing and performing their originals for over a year now, they've played in major venues in Chennai including The Annual Covelong Festival as the opening act on the Surf Turf stage and The Annual Global Isai Festival organised by Exodus. The EP "On Days Like This" caught the attention of Dr. A.R. Rahman who shared the band’s music over a tweet. The second track from the EP, "She", was also aired on BBC South Asian Network Radio hosted by Ashanti Omkar. Set to release over 2021, “Strangers Down The Hall” marks their departure from the rustic sounds of their debut EP and breaks new ground by presenting a plethora of new genres that the band have dabbled in while recording the album. Speaking about the upcoming song “Gone Away” the band says “ Gone Away is a song with a subtle message of one's state of mind that narrates the message of moving on in life with self stride no matter what circumstances or situations may occur. This song is an inner calling for all of us considering how the past year has been during the pandemic . Also, in life we may experience hardships, pain or loss but it is alright to move on without regrets to a different situation than you were before.” Gone Away is the fifth track of our album, Strangers Down The Hall and it also has a video to it.