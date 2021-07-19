Harry Styles 'Love On Tour' dates are out!

MUMBAI: Harry Styles is offering more opportunities to adore him with new dates for his "Love on Tour" concerts.
He took to Instagram with the news: "LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows," he wrote to his 39 million followers.
"As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added."
So far, the dates remain in the US, he explained due to the coronavirus pandemic..
"For obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time," Styles wrote. "I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I'm very excited, and I can't wait to see you."
The tour will kick off Aug. 14 in Tacoma, Washington.
