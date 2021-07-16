Sunil Kamath dropped a sad song ‘Tere Bajon’ ft Kabir - Athar

MUMBAI: After releasing “Kinna Sona" from Bhaag Jhonny, Sunil Kamath released “Tere Bajon", a Love is a colorful blend of feelings, "sometimes it's happiness sometimes its sadness”. The song was composed and written by the power duo Kabir – Athar.

The singer dedicates “Tere Bajon" to everyone who went through the tide of emotion for their special ones.

Watch here:

Further, Sunil shared, “By the grace of God, my musical journey is excellent. Last year I released my independent music and also got to work on great music like ‘Tere bajon’. It couldn’t have gotten better than this.

Following up, Kabir-Athar’s next single is going to be a peppy number, something they have never done before called “LIMELIGHT”, featuring Tanisha pal. The music is shot by Rishabh Bhatnagar in the ally's of Hauz Khas village.