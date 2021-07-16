Sunil Kamath dropped a sad song ‘Tere Bajon’ ft Kabir - Athar

MUMBAI: After releasing “Kinna Sona" from Bhaag Jhonny, Sunil Kamath released “Tere Bajon", a Love is a colorful blend of feelings, "sometimes it's happiness sometimes its sadness”. The song was composed and written by the power duo Kabir – Athar.
The singer dedicates “Tere Bajon" to everyone who went through the tide of emotion for their special ones.
Watch here:
Further, Sunil shared, “By the grace of God, my musical journey is excellent. Last year I released my independent music and also got to work on great music like ‘Tere bajon’. It couldn’t have gotten better than this.
Following up, Kabir-Athar’s next single is going to be a peppy number, something they have never done before called “LIMELIGHT”, featuring Tanisha pal. The music is shot by Rishabh Bhatnagar in the ally's of Hauz Khas village.
MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more
MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
Delhi-born Music Composer Aman Pant', the music master in the advertising world, has recently composed for an Ad 'Raho Streaxy with SRK' directed by...read more
MUMBAI: After releasing “Kinna Sona" from Bhaag Jhonny, Sunil Kamath released “Tere Bajon", a Love is a colorful blend of feelings, "sometimes it's...read more
MUMBAI: Bastard Jazz is happy to give a first look at mainstay Japanese producers Aru-2 & Kzyboost's full length album "Hot Pants" (August 13)...read more
MUMBAI: For an anthem like ‘Neeye Oli’ – unveiled as the theme song of the Arya-starrer boxing drama Sarpatta Parambarai – the video had to be just...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan shot to fame crooning "Breathless" in 1998. The song, which runs for three minutes and five seconds, was...read more