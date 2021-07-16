MUMBAI: Ad Music Composer 'Aman Pant' on composing for over 2000+ Ad Films

Delhi-born Music Composer Aman Pant', the music master in the advertising world, has recently composed for an Ad 'Raho Streaxy with SRK' directed by Gauri Shinde. Aman has worked with Gauri Shinde on multiple ad campaigns but this one was special as the biggest catch was to match up with SRK's aura.

Having composed over 2000 ads, Aman says, "Music is not what a seeker listens, it’s what a composer can make them hear"

He has won 'Artist Aloud Hungama’s LA CALLING' which was mentored by Grammy Award-winning Hollywood record Producer John Shanks.

Music man behind the famous Hajmola Ads, he also won 'Best Music Composer' for an ad campaign by FREEPUBLICAN Freepublikan Awards for GROFERS GOBD AD CAMPAIGN'.

Aman has worked with some renowned directors like Raj Kumar Hirani, Gauri Shinde, Sidharth Anand, Anand Gandhi, Kiran Rao, Sheshanka Ghosh and more. He has worked with agencies like Lowe Lintas India, Mullen Lowe, BBDO, O&M India, O&M Paris, O&M London, Lowe Lintas Singapore, Publicis India, Publicis Singapore, Havas Worldwide, JWT, GREY Worldwide, Leo Bernett, FCP ULKA, and many more National and International agencies. Over the years, he has been working for the leading brands like Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Five Star, Cadbury Bourneville, Gail India, Vodafone, Tata Motors, Tata Sky, Escorts, Dettol, Star Sports, Jeep, Dove, Lifebuoy, Mahindra, Bajaj Pulsar, Good Night, Bausch and Lomb, Airtel, Dabur, Ranbaxy, Surya Pharma, Kohinoor basmati rice, Godfrey, Philips', Pan Vilas, NACO, Indian National Congress, Revital, MTNL(i control +), Coal India Limited, Mvl Mobile, Discovery Channel and many more. His composed song called ‘Tryst With Destiny’ got nominated and was screened at Kerala International Film Festival and Cut in International Film Festival Organized by Tata Institute for Social Sciences, Mumbai.

He has composed music in wide genres ranging from world music to Indian classical.