News |  16 Jul 2021 19:13 |  By RnMTeam

Melodic groove-metal band SHOTGUN FACELIFT sign worldwide deal with Eclipse Records, new LP out December 17, 2021

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is extremely excited to announce the signing of Shotgun Facelift to an exclusive worldwide deal! The band is from Grand Forks, ND (USA) and they were formed in 2012. The band just wrapped up production on their new full-length album Dakota Blood Stampede which is set for a worldwide release on December 17, 2021.

“We aren't like a lot of other bands, and Eclipse Records digs that” says rhythm guitarist Matt Person. "They made us feel like it wasn't just a good thing to put our music in their hands, but that it was the right thing to do. I couldn't be more excited about the direction of our careers!" Vocalist John Huber adds, "we are excited to work with a label whose direction and mission statement so closely marries our own!" Drummer Jody Smith says, "when we talked with the label, they just really knew their stuff. The whole team works like mad so we can focus on making the music, and they can promote it." Curt DeCamp who plays bass in the band says, "we put so much of ourselves into this music, and ECLIPSE puts so much of themselves into promoting it that all the energies just feel right, man," while lead guitarist Damian Goulet adds, "As a musician, you grind your whole life for the opportunity to work with a label like Eclipse Records and bet your ass we won't waste it!"

The band's new full-length album Dakota Blood Stampede is scheduled for release on December 17, 2021. Produced by Tyler Pilot (Over You, Body By Torture, Anomic) at Red Dot Recording in Bismarck, ND. The album is a brutal debut by one of the most exciting, pummeling groove metal bands to hit the scene in recent years. See below for the full list of song titles.

Pre-Save or Pre-Order the album at this location.

For more information on Shotgun Facelift, please follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Eclipse Records.

Dakota Blood Stampede track listing
01. I Am
02. Famine
03. Bury Me
04. 5 Dollar Bastard
05. Mark of Cain
06. Dakota Blood Stampede
07. Suicide Eyes
08. Pull the Trigger
09. Open Place to Bleed
10. From the Dirt

Shotgun Facelift current lineup

John Huber (vocals), Damian Goulet (lead guitar), Matt Person (rhythm guitar), Jody Smith (drums), Curt DeCamp (bass)

Melodic groove Metal band SHOTGUN FACELIFT Eclipse Records
