Melodic groove-metal band SHOTGUN FACELIFT sign worldwide deal with Eclipse Records, new LP out December 17, 2021

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is extremely excited to announce the signing of Shotgun Facelift to an exclusive worldwide deal! The band is from Grand Forks, ND (USA) and they were formed in 2012. The band just wrapped up production on their new full-length album Dakota Blood Stampede which is set for a worldwide release on December 17, 2021.
“We aren't like a lot of other bands, and Eclipse Records digs that” says rhythm guitarist Matt Person. "They made us feel like it wasn't just a good thing to put our music in their hands, but that it was the right thing to do. I couldn't be more excited about the direction of our careers!" Vocalist John Huber adds, "we are excited to work with a label whose direction and mission statement so closely marries our own!" Drummer Jody Smith says, "when we talked with the label, they just really knew their stuff. The whole team works like mad so we can focus on making the music, and they can promote it." Curt DeCamp who plays bass in the band says, "we put so much of ourselves into this music, and ECLIPSE puts so much of themselves into promoting it that all the energies just feel right, man," while lead guitarist Damian Goulet adds, "As a musician, you grind your whole life for the opportunity to work with a label like Eclipse Records and bet your ass we won't waste it!"
The band's new full-length album Dakota Blood Stampede is scheduled for release on December 17, 2021. Produced by Tyler Pilot (Over You, Body By Torture, Anomic) at Red Dot Recording in Bismarck, ND. The album is a brutal debut by one of the most exciting, pummeling groove metal bands to hit the scene in recent years. See below for the full list of song titles.
Pre-Save or Pre-Order the album at this location.
For more information on Shotgun Facelift, please follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Eclipse Records.
Dakota Blood Stampede track listing
01. I Am
02. Famine
03. Bury Me
04. 5 Dollar Bastard
05. Mark of Cain
06. Dakota Blood Stampede
07. Suicide Eyes
08. Pull the Trigger
09. Open Place to Bleed
10. From the Dirt
Shotgun Facelift current lineup
John Huber (vocals), Damian Goulet (lead guitar), Matt Person (rhythm guitar), Jody Smith (drums), Curt DeCamp (bass)
MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more
MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Ad Music Composer 'Aman Pant' on composing for over 2000+ Ad Films, Delhi-born Music Composer Aman Pant', the music master in the...read more
MUMBAI: After the success of 'Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka' that crossed over 130 million views on YouTube, Bhushan Kumar, Jubin Nautiyal, and Gurmeet...read more
MUMBAI: After releasing “Kinna Sona" from Bhaag Jhonny, Sunil Kamath released “Tere Bajon", a Love is a colorful blend of feelings, "sometimes it's...read more
MUMBAI: Bastard Jazz is happy to give a first look at mainstay Japanese producers Aru-2 & Kzyboost's full length album "Hot Pants" (August 13)...read more
MUMBAI: Pop and Rap music is on roll and has created a legacy of its own in the music world. The latest to join the bandwagon are none other than...read more