News |  16 Jul 2021 12:10 |  By RnMTeam

First Look Into Japanese Producers Aru-2 & Kzyboost New Album ‘Hot Pants’

MUMBAI: Bastard Jazz is happy to give a first look at mainstay Japanese producers Aru-2 & Kzyboost's full length album "Hot Pants" (August 13) with a special 7" showcasing a couple of favorites from the album. On the A side is ‘Shooby Dooby’, a slice of future funk with a bubbling analog synth bassline and Aru-2's signature talkbox vocals, while on the B-Side ‘Boost Step’ takes things a little more downtempo into instrumental hip-hop territory, still rife with funk vibes, and synth solos.

