Shai’s new track All Dressed up offers a window into her artist project

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shai, who started her career writing songs for artistes like Nicky Romero, W&W, Ayokay, Jay Pryor, is ready with a new single, titled ‘All Dressed Up’. The song, which has a rebellious and set-myself-free vibe, is written by Shai, Ryan Bickley, Trvvon and produced by Liam J. Dowell. The song will be on leading music platforms.
Shai, a Mumbai-based girl who relocated to the UK after a course at Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, has songs synced on multiple platforms including Netflix’s Lucifer & ITV’s Love Island UK & USA. With over 50 million streams for songs she’s written and performed on Spotify alone.
With her focus on her artist project, which infuses the cultures of India & the UK, combining Hindi & English through her pop sound, Shai plans to bridge the gap between the two countries, UK and India. Her understanding and experiences of eastern and western cultures lends freshness to her tracks, evident in her latest, too.
Talking about it, she says, “Putting together a song that appeals to a large mass is not easy. And with that, I also feel that I am responsible as an artist to bring out the sentiments of the young people of the world. All Dressed Up is inspired by being in lockdown with nowhere to go and making the most of a bad situation. It’s about missing my social life but making my home into my escape even if that means partying alone. Pandemic or not sometimes you just want to dress up and feel good about yourself and this song tells you to do just that.”
