News |  15 Jul 2021 11:43 |  By RnMTeam

Rahi's new song 'Jhoome' aims to 'capture the true essence of Kashmir'

MUMBAI: Kashmiri singer-songwriter Rahi's new song "Jhoome" has garnered around 800k views on YouTube since it was launched barely a day ago. The video of the soulful number, penned and composed by Rahi, also features actress Kanika Mann, and has been shot across Kashmir Valley by Danish Renzu, director of the acclaimed film "The Illegal".

"I'd never miss a chance to capture the true essence of Kashmir. Indie pop is about emotions and 'Jhoome' describes the way I feel about this beauty! I hope with this song, I'm able to make people across the country live vicariously through me and sway with joy a little," says Rahi, about his experience of recording the song and shooting its video.

"The moment I heard the song, I couldn't keep myself from being a part of it. We kept singing it," says Kanika, and then adds in jest: "I think I should drop a cover!"

"With Rahi, his heart is with Kashmir. In times where everyone is confined to their homes, Rahi manages to teleport us with his pure melodies, and a voice to fall in love with," says Gaurav Wadhwa, co-founder and CEO, Big Bang Music, label that launched the song.

(Source: IANS)

