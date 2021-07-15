For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jul 2021 19:14 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar celebrates being 'most followed Indian musician' on Instagram

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday said that she has become the 'most followed Indian musician' after her followers on Instagram reached 60 million. Taking to the social media platform, Neha shared an appreciation post for all her fans for showering her with love. She also dropped a video celebrating her milestone.

In the video, Neha Kakkar, along with her husband singer Rohanpreet Singh, is seen arriving outside a building where a nook was decorated with balloons and celebrity stylists Roshni Jain and Shreya, surprised her with a cake and bouquet. Both Neha and Rohanpreet were seen in black ensembles.
Neha took off her mask as the cake was brought to her. The couple called it a sweet gesture and Rohanpreet jokingly started singing 'happy birthday' as Neha was about to cut the cake. She also forgot to blow the candles and on being reminded said, "bhool hi gayi (I forgot)".

She captioned the video, "60 Million Pyar! Main Khush Nahin Behad Khush Hoon (I'm not just happy but extremely happy).. The amount of love you all give Your Nehu can’t be compared with anything! Aap ho toh Neha Kakkar Hai (Neha Kakkar is there because of you guys)! Thank You.. Each One of You and Specially My Most Special People, My #NeHearts Love You all!!!!"

"Thank You @rohanpreetsingh for always being there and making all my wishes come true since the time you came in my life!! Also.. I must thank and mention these two sweethearts too coz they actually put a lot of efforts to surprise me yesterday. God bless you both @roshni0819 & @shrxya_goxl I #NehaKakkar can proudly say that I’m The #MostFollowedIndianMusician #NehuDiaries," she concluded.

Taking to the comments section, her brother singer Tony Kakkar wrote, "1 in a billion.. love youuuuuuu nehuuuuu." Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Congratulations baby." The post has garnered over 16.5 lakh likes within three hours of posting it.

Rohanpreet also commented, "60 million Wowwww.. Huge!!! Really Really Proud of You My Love, My Queen!! You have proved that there’s nothing you can’t do. You are The One and Only More Success and Power To You My Everything.. Queen Neha Kakkar You know You Deserve All the Happiness Waheguru ji Mata Rani ji Aapko Hameshan Khush Rakhein (May God always keep you happy)!!! I Love You Meri Zindagi!!" He also shared a post congratulating Neha.

Neha Kakkar music Singer
