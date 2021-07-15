Manish Joshi's latest track is a hummable love ballad

MUMBAI: Twenty-year-old Manish Joshi is the perfect example of a prodigy - someone who’s proficient at a very young age. The singer-lyricist, based in Mumbai, found his footing in the Hindi music landscape with tracks like Naiyo Lagna, Dil Ne and Mashoor Hai. Manish’s latest track, Hath Yu Thama, was launched earlier this week by the music label, Malsons. The song is a love ballad, which is hummable and one for the replay button.
Manish, who has more than 120 million plays across all music distribution platforms, says, “I feel really humbled by the initial response to the song. I always try to infuse my own emotions in the songs and so, these melodies and words come to me naturally. Hath Yu Thama is really special as it talks about commitment and being there for each other – which are concepts that have almost faded in the current generation.”
Shivam, the founder of Malsons says, “Manish is one of our best scouted talents, and we are extremely proud of the music he is pushing out. We have some exciting things lined up in store for Indian listeners with Manish”
