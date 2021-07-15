For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Jul 2021 11:38 |  By RnMTeam

JoJo Siwa talks about her ‘Gay Awakenings’ moment with Demi Lovato

MUMBAI: JoJo Siwa is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.
In a new interview for 4D With Demi Lovato, the 18-year-old YouTuber spoke about her sexual awakenings.
"I've been figuring out my 'gay awakenings' recently," she said. "I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan's performance on Lip Sync Battle. I think that was one of them."
Siwa also looked back at Demi Lovato's 2015 music video for their hit "Cool for the Summer."
"Do you remember your dancer?" the Nickelodeon star asked the 28-year-old singer. "Her name is Jojo Gomez and you did 'Cool for the Summer' together…I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested."
Lovato then shared what the song meant to them. "When I did 'Cool for the Summer,' that song for me was actually my way of sharing with the world without confirming that I was bisexual. Because like I said, I didn't come out until 2017," they said. "But 'Cool for the Summer' was like 2014, 2015. So, like, that to me, it was my way of saying, 'I'm not ready to come out but...'"

Siwa came out in January, and introduced the world to her girlfriend Kylie Prew, 18, a few weeks later in February.
"The only thing that held me back from telling the world right away was my girlfriend's family and my girlfriend because I wanted to make sure that, like, she was ready," she said. "You always know. I always knew with me, but I always said I'm not going to do anything with it or be like, 'Hey, by the way, I'm gay, but I'm not in love with a girl yet. But I'm gay and I know that.' I was always just like, 'I'll wait until I actually have a girlfriend or I have a girl that I'm in love with and then I'll do something with it.' And then that happened."

Siwa, who Prew met on a cruise ship, went on to recall their first encounter. "I knew right once I saw her like, 'Woah, she's really, really pretty. I really like her,'" the "D.R.E.A.M" artist remembered. "But I was just thinking like, 'Oh, like a friend'…As we became best friends, I was like, 'I don't think it's that.'"
Then, over Christmas break, Prew came to visit Siwa and her family in Orlando. "In that time, I couldn't avoid my feelings," she continued. "The tension was, like, you could cut it with a knife. It was insane."
When Prew asked Siwa if she had a crush on anyone, the social media star said she did but didn't say on who. "She says that right then she knew it was her and she had had a crush on me," Siwa said. "But I was like, 'I can't tell her because she's my best friend.' And why I didn't want to tell her is because I didn't want to lose her friendship."

But as Prew told Siwa, "'If that was to ruin our friendship, I wouldn't be a good friend.'"
"If you are secretly feeling something for your best friend or somebody close to you, and you tell them and it makes something else go away, they're not a true best friend," Siwa said. "It shouldn't affect anything. You're allowed to have a crush on anybody you want to have a crush on. It's up to them if they do something with it."

Prew ended up telling Siwa she had a crush on her, and Siwa then identified Prew as her crush. And the romance appears to be going strong today, as the couple celebrated their six-month anniversary last week, with Siwa calling it "the best 6 months ever."
"Everything will end like it's supposed to," she told listeners. "If someone exits your life because of something that you told them, you can't hide for forever. It's better to just say it now. It's better to say it. And you'll also know when the time is right. And when the time is right, don't chicken out, just do it."

Tags
Demi Lovato Singer Songs music
Related news
News | 15 Jul 2021

Manish Joshi's latest track is a hummable love ballad

MUMBAI: Twenty-year-old Manish Joshi is the perfect example of a prodigy - someone who’s proficient at a very young age. The singer-lyricist, based in Mumbai, found his footing in the Hindi music landscape with tracks like Naiyo Lagna, Dil Ne and Mashoor Hai.

read more
News | 15 Jul 2021

Chris Martin: Music is constant conversation that goes back to beginning of time

MUMBAI: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has opened up on his influences and shared that all modernday music can be traced back to the beginning of time.

read more
News | 15 Jul 2021

Shai’s new track All Dressed up offers a window into her artist project

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shai, who started her career writing songs for artistes like Nicky Romero, W&W, Ayokay, Jay Pryor, is ready with a new single, titled ‘All Dressed Up’.

read more
News | 15 Jul 2021

ED Sheeran invites Indian fans to participate in the exciting #BADHABITS challenge on Glance Roposo

MUMBAI: International Pop Sensation, Ed Sheeran’s latest song, Bad Habits is soaring high on all Global Music Charts.

read more
News | 15 Jul 2021

Ariana Grande showcases live performance of 'My Hair'

MUMBAI: She doesn't usually let people touch it, but tonight you get a pass. The third of Ariana Grande’s official live performance Vevo videos dropped Wednesday (July 14), featuring fan-favorite Positions track “My Hair.”

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rahi's new song 'Jhoome' aims to 'capture the true essence of Kashmir'

MUMBAI: Kashmiri singer-songwriter Rahi's new song "Jhoome" has garnered around 800k views on YouTube since it was launched barely a day ago. The...read more

2
5 legendary Britney Spears moments that defined pop culture

MUMBAI: It takes an exceptionally gifted artist to sustain a flourishing career at the very top for more than 20 years. Who could achieve this...read more

3
Ariana Grande showcases live performance of 'My Hair'

MUMBAI: She doesn't usually let people touch it, but tonight you get a pass. The third of Ariana Grande’s official live performance Vevo videos...read more

4
Chris Martin: Music is constant conversation that goes back to beginning of time

MUMBAI: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has opened up on his influences and shared that all modernday music can be traced back to the beginning of...read more

5
Manish Joshi's latest track is a hummable love ballad

MUMBAI: Twenty-year-old Manish Joshi is the perfect example of a prodigy - someone who’s proficient at a very young age. The singer-lyricist, based...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games