ED Sheeran invites Indian fans to participate in the exciting #BADHABITS challenge on Glance Roposo

MUMBAI: International Pop Sensation, Ed Sheeran’s latest song, Bad Habits is soaring high on all Global Music Charts. Following the premiere of the song, Ed Sheeran launched the song exclusively on Glance Roposo, one of India’s largest short video platforms, and has invited all his Indian fans for an exciting song dance #BadHabits challenge. The challenge will be live for a week, where creators can upload short videos using the hashtag #BadHabits. The best creators with quirky and innovative videos will stand a chance to be featured on Glance Roposo and Warner Music India’s official social media handles.

Talking about this association and challenge, an ecstatic Ed Sheeran shared a video inviting all the music enthusiasts to join the challenge on Glance Roposo. Watch the full video here.

In the past months, Glance Roposo has become the music launchpad for both Indian and international artists. Some of the leading artists and celebrities such as Coldplay, DJ Kshmr, Abhishek Bachchan, and Disha Patani have launched and promoted music on the platform. More than 50 song titles have been launched on the platform by over 30 + music labels and movie production houses.