Chris Martin: Music is constant conversation that goes back to beginning of time

MUMBAI: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has opened up on his influences and shared that all modernday music can be traced back to the beginning of time.
"What I love about music is that anyone who is great has been influenced or taught by someone else great. So, music is this constant conversation that goes back to the beginning of time when humans were hitting bones on rocks and going, 'Oh, that sounds nice'. It's an evolving sort of time," he said.
The singer also played down the idea of competition in pop music and described the industry as a "shared experience", reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"I don't think there is one best act -- it's all such a shared experience," Martin is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column.
The frontman recently shared he would love to take his band to space, to perform on the moon, although no-one would be able to hear them play because space is a vacuum with no sound.
(Source: IANS)
