For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Jul 2021 19:19 |  By RnMTeam

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series ushers in the romantic monsoons with Jubin Nautiyal sung 'Barsaat Ki Dhun' ft Gurmeet Choudhary & Karishma Sharma

MUMBAI: After the success of 'Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka' that crossed over 130 million views on YouTube, Bhushan Kumar, Jubin Nautiyal, and Gurmeet Choudhary team up yet again for another romantic track 'Barsaat Ki Dhun'.

The passionate love song is singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Gurmeet Choudhary's second collaboration and they hope to take it to the next level with this song. Penned by Rashmi Virag, with music by Rochak Kohli, the romantic single ushers in the romantic season of the monsoon with its beautiful melody and visuals. Directed by Ashish Panda, the music video features Gurmeet Choudhary, Karishma Sharma and Jubin Nautiyal and promises to leave you nostalgic.

With Bhushan Kumar’s excellent ear for music, Jubin Nautiyal’s soulful vocals and heartthrob Gurmeet Choudhary taking romance to the next level, you don’t want to miss this one!

The song will be out on T-Series’ YouTube channel on 20th July.

Tags
Bhushan Kumar T-Series Jubin Nautiyal Barsaat Ki Dhun Gurmeet Choudhary Karishma Sharma
Related news
News | 13 Jul 2021

Music composer duo Nikhil-Vinay celebrate 20 years of the superhit musical '"Tum Bin'"

MUMBAI: As his superhit musical film 'Tum Bin' clocked in 20 years, musician Nikhil Kamath expressed gratitude as his film continues to be loved years after its release in 2001.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2021

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series brings to you Sachet – Parampara’s Shiv Tandav Stotram!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has always been at the forefront of producing devotional songs for the audience.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2021

Sachet & Parampara Tandon revisits classics in the 3rd Season of Bhushan Kumar' T -Series' Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music!

MUMBAI: Abhijit Vaghani gives a modern twist to two iconic romantic numbers Tu Meri Zindagi - Adayein, for the second episode of this season

read more
News | 30 Jun 2021

Catch Jubin Nautiyal & Tulsi Kumar's musical synergy in 3rd Season of Bhushan Kumar' T -Series' MixTape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music!

MUMBAI: Celebrated artists Tulsi Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal flag off the 3rd season of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2021

Remix mantra: '90s hits set the rhythm

MUMBAI: Remixes or recreations are nothing new to our musicians and to Bollywood, they have existed since the nineties. Ironically, nineties have suddenly become flavour of the season now. Many original songs created back then have found reinvented beats lately.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
52 Weeks, 104 Musicians: MX TakaTak sets the stage with TakaTak Manch

MUMBAI: Have you missed the thrill of going to a music concert, being in the crowd, packed out in a stadium and swaying to the melodies of your...read more

2
Shai’s new track All Dressed up offers a window into her artist project

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shai, who started her career writing songs for artistes like Nicky Romero, W&W, Ayokay, Jay Pryor, is ready with a new...read more

3
JoJo Siwa talks about her ‘Gay Awakenings’ moment with Demi Lovato

MUMBAI: JoJo Siwa is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. In a new interview for 4D With Demi Lovato, the 18-year-old YouTuber spoke about her...read more

4
5 legendary Britney Spears moments that defined pop culture

MUMBAI: It takes an exceptionally gifted artist to sustain a flourishing career at the very top for more than 20 years. Who could achieve this...read more

5
Siddharth Mahadevan, Om Bhalerao's song 'Kar fateh India' aims to spread hope

MUMBAI: Teenage singer Om Bhalerao and composer-singer Siddharth Mahadevan have released the song "Kar fateh India", an anthem of hope, even as the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games