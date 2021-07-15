For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Jul 2021 18:05 |  By RnMTeam

52 Weeks, 104 Musicians: MX TakaTak sets the stage with TakaTak Manch

MUMBAI: Have you missed the thrill of going to a music concert, being in the crowd, packed out in a stadium and swaying to the melodies of your favourite stars? Recreating the joy of watching your idols in performance, leading short video platform - MX TakaTak has announced the launch of TakaTak Manch, a virtual stage that will host 104 musicians over 52 weeks, starting 16th July. This one stop digital destination enables music lovers to witness some of the best and emerging music artists & creators across India. Each Wednesday, the Discovery Manch will showcase emerging, upcoming & Independent Artists while every Friday, the Star Manch will host renowned music maestros who will regale you with their performances at 8.30pm each week.

Home to over 150Mn Monthly Active Users, this homegrown platform was the first amongst its competition to launch MX Live, a feature that allows influencers to interact with the large audience base of the app. Bringing into service this unique product feature, TakaTak Manch will kickstart with the much loved Neha Kakkar and uber cool Tony Kakkar on 16th July. The brother-sister duo will not only captivate the MX TakaTak community with their melodious performance but also interact and chat with the audience. So fans now stand a chance to engage with their fave music celebs as well as the opportunity to meet them live on the app.  

Speaking about TakaTak Manch, singer Neha Kakkar said, “I’ve missed touring and meeting my fans across the country but I am super excited to be able to perform for them on TakaTak Manch. This initiative not only gives us artists a chance to engage with our fans but also gives music enthusiasts a chance to see us perform from the safety of their homes. I promise that this line up will be filled with audience favourites and peppy numbers that will jazz up your Friday night.”

Tony Kakkar further added saying, “Our fans always ask for Neha and me to perform together and MX TakaTak is making this wish come true with the launch of TakaTak Manch. We’ve grown up performing together but each time we get together on stage sees us make new, fun memories and I am really looking forward to sharing this virtual stage with her. I am also excited to chat with our fans during this live, so tune in on the 16th.”

As MX TakaTak celebrates the spirit of music amongst members of its large community, TakaTak Manch is all set to become the next big thing in the virtual concert space on the internet. Download the MX TakaTak app here: https://bit.ly/MXTakaTakApp and catch the lives on https://usr.mxtakatak.com/vQZT/8faf1cfc

TakaTak Manch -

 

 

Tony & Neha announcement post -

 

 

Tags
MX Takatak Tony Kakkar Neha Kakkar
Related news
News | 15 Jul 2021

Neha Kakkar celebrates being 'most followed Indian musician' on Instagram

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday said that she has become the 'most followed Indian musician' after her followers on Instagram reached 60 million. Taking to the social media platform, Neha shared an appreciation post for all her fans for showering her with love.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2021

MX TakaTak turns one and celebrates the power of short videos with the launch of #MainBhiSuperstar

MUMBAI: MX Player’s short video platform - MX TakaTak has turned one and is celebrating milestone achievements like growing to a large and diverse user base with over 150+ mn monthly active users, a community of over 48+ mn unique creators, and a mammoth 355Mn+ Installs in this short span of tim

read more
News | 02 Jul 2021

Virat Kohli Asks Fans to Take Up the #BatBalance challenge on MX TakaTak

Global sports icon Virat Kohli has uploaded a video of himself, asking fans to take up the exciting #BatBalance challenge on popular short video platform, MX TakaTak.

read more
News | 01 Jul 2021

See 'Self made' Neha Kakkar's past and present living status

MUMBAI: Life on Neha Kakkar’s roller coaster living situation. Before owned her splashy bungalow in Rishikesh, singer Neha Kakkar lived with her family in a rented one-room house in the town.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2021

Aditya Narayan: "Stoked to have Sonu Kakkar as judge on Indian Idol"

MUMBAI: Singer and anchor Aditya Narayan took to social media on Tuesday and shared a picture with singer Sonu Kakkar, Neha Kakkar's elder sister. "Stoked to have @sonukakkarofficial as a judge on #IndianIdol. A great artist & remarkable human," he wrote in the Instagram caption.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
JoJo Siwa talks about her ‘Gay Awakenings’ moment with Demi Lovato

MUMBAI: JoJo Siwa is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. In a new interview for 4D With Demi Lovato, the 18-year-old YouTuber spoke about her...read more

2
Shai’s new track All Dressed up offers a window into her artist project

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shai, who started her career writing songs for artistes like Nicky Romero, W&W, Ayokay, Jay Pryor, is ready with a new...read more

3
5 legendary Britney Spears moments that defined pop culture

MUMBAI: It takes an exceptionally gifted artist to sustain a flourishing career at the very top for more than 20 years. Who could achieve this...read more

4
52 Weeks, 104 Musicians: MX TakaTak sets the stage with TakaTak Manch

MUMBAI: Have you missed the thrill of going to a music concert, being in the crowd, packed out in a stadium and swaying to the melodies of your...read more

5
Siddharth Mahadevan, Om Bhalerao's song 'Kar fateh India' aims to spread hope

MUMBAI: Teenage singer Om Bhalerao and composer-singer Siddharth Mahadevan have released the song "Kar fateh India", an anthem of hope, even as the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games