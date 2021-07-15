52 Weeks, 104 Musicians: MX TakaTak sets the stage with TakaTak Manch

MUMBAI: Have you missed the thrill of going to a music concert, being in the crowd, packed out in a stadium and swaying to the melodies of your favourite stars? Recreating the joy of watching your idols in performance, leading short video platform - MX TakaTak has announced the launch of TakaTak Manch, a virtual stage that will host 104 musicians over 52 weeks, starting 16th July. This one stop digital destination enables music lovers to witness some of the best and emerging music artists & creators across India. Each Wednesday, the Discovery Manch will showcase emerging, upcoming & Independent Artists while every Friday, the Star Manch will host renowned music maestros who will regale you with their performances at 8.30pm each week.

Home to over 150Mn Monthly Active Users, this homegrown platform was the first amongst its competition to launch MX Live, a feature that allows influencers to interact with the large audience base of the app. Bringing into service this unique product feature, TakaTak Manch will kickstart with the much loved Neha Kakkar and uber cool Tony Kakkar on 16th July. The brother-sister duo will not only captivate the MX TakaTak community with their melodious performance but also interact and chat with the audience. So fans now stand a chance to engage with their fave music celebs as well as the opportunity to meet them live on the app.

Speaking about TakaTak Manch, singer Neha Kakkar said, “I’ve missed touring and meeting my fans across the country but I am super excited to be able to perform for them on TakaTak Manch. This initiative not only gives us artists a chance to engage with our fans but also gives music enthusiasts a chance to see us perform from the safety of their homes. I promise that this line up will be filled with audience favourites and peppy numbers that will jazz up your Friday night.”

Tony Kakkar further added saying, “Our fans always ask for Neha and me to perform together and MX TakaTak is making this wish come true with the launch of TakaTak Manch. We’ve grown up performing together but each time we get together on stage sees us make new, fun memories and I am really looking forward to sharing this virtual stage with her. I am also excited to chat with our fans during this live, so tune in on the 16th.”

As MX TakaTak celebrates the spirit of music amongst members of its large community, TakaTak Manch is all set to become the next big thing in the virtual concert space on the internet. Download the MX TakaTak app here: https://bit.ly/MXTakaTakApp and catch the lives on https://usr.mxtakatak.com/vQZT/8faf1cfc

