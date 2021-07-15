For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Jul 2021 12:34 |  By RnMTeam

5 legendary Britney Spears moments that defined pop culture

MUMBAI: It takes an exceptionally gifted artist to sustain a flourishing career at the very top for more than 20 years. Who could achieve this remarkable feat apart from pop culture legend Britney Spears? From her iconic schoolgirl outfit in ‘Baby One More Time’ to dancing with snakes during live performances, Britney is renowned for pioneering trends and constantly elevating her game in the music industry.   

Back in 2001 she made waves with numerous Guinness World Records for scoring a bestselling album as a teenage solo artist. Fast forward to 20 years, she continues to dominate the industry with addictive tracks like ‘Gimme More’ that took Instagram Reels by storm. A recipient of countless accolades including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Britney’s legacy in music is nothing short of groundbreaking. The starlet’s personal life has been under a glaring spotlight recently as the internet remains horrified by the ordeal she’s endured during her conservatorship controlled by her father. Celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Madonna and former flame Justin Timberlake have spoken up in support of the popstar, leading to the #FreeBritney movement rapidly gaining momentum. 

Revisit the jaw dropping moments from the popstar’s career only on My Life on MTV airing on Vh1 India and Voot Select on Sunday, 18th July.  

1.     Baby One More Time  

Back in 1998, Britney rocked the world with her super hit single ‘Baby One More Time’. The ever-iconic song topped charts in more than 22 countries, with Rolling Stone terming the track as the greatest debut single of all time. The signature music video proved to be one of the most influential in pop music, making Britney an overnight success thanks to her quirky schoolgirl outfit that went down in history.  

2.     Her LIVE performance with a snake at VMA 2001  

If there is anyone who’s a pro at grabbing eyeballs, its Britney Spears. The prolific artist used her arsenal of skills including killer choreography and powerhouse vocals to bring the house down at the 2001 VMAs. Audiences were left shell shocked when Britney performed her outstanding record ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ with a gigantic albino python on her shoulders! Hypnotized by her ease of performing, this unforgettable performance is still the talk of the town 20 years later.  

3.     Britney and Madonna Kiss at the 2003 VMAs 

When legends like Britney Spears and Madonna come together, they’re bound to make history. Millions of viewers held their breaths when the popstars locked lips at the end of their performance at the 2003 VMAs, with camera instantly panning to the stunned faces of fellow celebrities. One of the key highlights remains Justin Timberlake’s awkward expression watching his former girlfriend kiss one of the most celebrated musicians of all time.  

4.     Her Video Vanguard Award at the 2011 VMAs  

The 2011 VMAs were extremely special for Britney, who was bestowed with the coveted Video Vanguard Award for her dazzling legacy in the music industry. She also scored the Best Pop Video Award for her single ‘Till the World Ends’. Her performance brought her unmatchable gusto and fervor, making the award show the most watched broadcast in MTV’s history.   

5.     6 Albums topped at Number One 

The certified Princess of Pop has released nine studio albums, of which 6 have topped at number 1 in charts across the world. Over the several decades of her career, she has served record breaking albums in each defining decade, starting with ‘Baby One More Time’ till ‘Femme Fatale’. Adding to her roster of hits, she has released numerous singles that have become sensations in pop culture, including ‘Toxic’, ‘Oops I Did It Again’, ‘Criminal’ and ‘Womanizer’ to name a few.  

The popstar’s early days in music culminated as an opening act for yet another iconic band, NSYNC. Catch the most glorious moments from their incredible careers only on My Life on MTV airing on Vh1 India and Voot Select on Sunday, 18th July. 

Tags
Britney Spears Baby One More Time Toxic Criminal
Related news
News | 02 Jul 2021

DJ-Doctor Duo The Spindoctor & G Doc Drop New Track To Spread Awareness On Abuse Of Healthcare Frontline Workers

MUMBAI: Through a song conceived especially in honor of the thousands of medical practitioners and healthcare workers who have put their lives on the line during the pandemic, two enterprising musicians cum doctors have come together to launch a music single titled ‘Bloody White Coat’ to shed lig

read more
News | 01 Jul 2021

Britney Spears slams 'Rude and Mean' paparazzi for portraying her body wrongly

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is laying down some ground rules while trying to enjoy her island getaway.

read more
News | 26 Jun 2021

Paris Hilton supports Britney Spears after surprising testimony

MUMBAI: Paris Hilton is offering her support to Britney Spears amid the star's continued conservatorship battle.

read more
News | 26 Jun 2021

Here's why Britney Spears pretended to 'been ok' before conservatorship hearing

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is more relatable than anyone previously thought.

read more
News | 26 May 2021

Watch young Selena Gomez adorable video lip syncing Britney Spears track 'Don't Go Knockin' At My Door'

MUMBAI: She may be a household name now. But years before catapulting to fame, Selena Gomez was just a young girl belting out her favorite Britney Spears tunes.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ariana Grande showcases live performance of 'My Hair'

MUMBAI: She doesn't usually let people touch it, but tonight you get a pass. The third of Ariana Grande’s official live performance Vevo videos...read more

2
Chris Martin: Music is constant conversation that goes back to beginning of time

MUMBAI: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has opened up on his influences and shared that all modernday music can be traced back to the beginning of...read more

3
Manish Joshi's latest track is a hummable love ballad

MUMBAI: Twenty-year-old Manish Joshi is the perfect example of a prodigy - someone who’s proficient at a very young age. The singer-lyricist, based...read more

4
ED Sheeran invites Indian fans to participate in the exciting #BADHABITS challenge on Glance Roposo

MUMBAI: International Pop Sensation, Ed Sheeran’s latest song, Bad Habits is soaring high on all Global Music Charts. Following the premiere of the...read more

5
Tips Music recreates an old classic "s Tarah Aashiqui Ka (1994)" ft. Siddharth Gupta and Zaara Yesmin

MUMBAI: “Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka” is like an old wine in a new bottle. Tips Music’s equity coupled with soothing voice bleeding with the lyrics is the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games