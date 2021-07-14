For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Jul 2021 16:21

YAOUNDÉBOXINGCLUB embraces optimism and dives into the unknown with new single 'NIGHTRIDE'

MUMBAI: Emerging London-based French singer, songwriter, producer and engineer YAOUNDÉBOXINGCLUB’s music career has been transformed in recent weeks thanks to editorial support from Spotify (All New Indie, my life is a movie, Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds: The Wave etc) and Snapchat’s Best New Artist playlist with her previous single ‘Young’. Her new single ‘NIGHTRIDE’ is a radiant bedroom pop jam about diving into the unknown and enjoying the journey "because no matter what happens, things will always turn out great".

“There's been so much going on in my life recently: finishing uni, getting some recognition for my music, losing touch with friends, figuring out what I want to do with my life... It's been a crazy ride and the future's looking a bit scary but I actually find it so exciting. 'NIGHTRIDE' is about that, about diving into the unknown, which is represented by the night in the song, and enjoying the journey because no matter what happens I know that things will turn out great. I've always enjoyed the night because somehow it's dark yet everything seems so much clearer. The song's also a tribute to the amazing people in my life, who've never given up on me and stuck with me when I was at my lowest. The song is me saying 'I know things will be okay because I'm not alone” — YAOUNDÉBOXINGCLUB

