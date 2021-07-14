Shankar Mahadevan: Rap is a very important form of music

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan shot to fame crooning "Breathless" in 1998. The song, which runs for three minutes and five seconds, was recorded to sound as if it had been sung without a break or even a pause for breath.
Although the song doesn't fall in the category of rap, it bears a similarity with that genre of music in the sense that rap requires continuous singing, almost without a break.
Mahadevan has never taken up rap as the defining option in his long and illustrious musical career, but he strongly believes the genre is a very important form of music.
"Rap is contemporary music and a very important form of music. People should be aware that it's the genesis of black culture. I have a lot of respect for freestyle rap. The rappers who get on to the stage and do freestyle rap are amazing," the 54-year-old musician told IANS.
Besides creating solo compositions, Shankar is also part of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the Bollywood trio along with Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. They recently composed music for the web series "Bandish Bandits" which was well-received by the young audience.
"I believe that the Indian youth understand good music. We underestimated the youth of this country by saying that if the music is fast, only then they like it. Just because they listen to rap doesn't mean that they don't listen to a variety of music. They are glued in with all kinds of music," said Mahadevan.
Till date, Mahadevan has composed music for around 70 films. His son Siddharth Mahadevan is also a playback singer.
"Our youth is the most intelligent set of people. So, it's very wrong to judge and say this is for the youth and this is not for the youth," he concluded.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more
MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more
MUMBAI: Forged in Trade’s thriving underground community, esteemed DJ/Producer Pagano has been an ardent contributor to house and techno scenes...read more
MUMBAI: Buzzing Boston rapper, spoken word poet Oompa has returned with her new single and video “GO'' featuring Dan DeCristofaro. Produced by...read more
MUMBAI: Oliver Heldens kicks off the summer and the reopening of live touring with a high-energy remix of Calvin Harris’ new anthem ‘By Your Side’...read more
MUMBAI: Esteemed producer Laidback Luke has returned to his techno roots for another top-class offering under his new alias. The second EP from his...read more
MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell spent his July 4th holiday making his inaugural trip overseas to...read more