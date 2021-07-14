Oompa serves up euphoric summertime love on "GO" (ft. Dan DeCristofaro)

MUMBAI: Buzzing Boston rapper, spoken word poet Oompa has returned with her new single and video “GO'' featuring Dan DeCristofaro. Produced by Dephrase, “GO '' was written with carefree Summer vibes in mind, or as Oompa affectionately explains “real Gemini season energy”. It’s the perfect soundtrack to those fun-filled, warm Summer days and euphoric new love feels. With an undeniable reference to Chaka Khan and the classic, West Coast G-funk sound, “GO '' is an upbeat, bop with a “catch you on the first listen” hook: “We go, and go, and go”.

Sharing the sentiment behind the track, Oompa says “This is the love where you slap red-tinted glasses on, and all red flags look like surrender. We know it will end in flames, or with us having to return to the reality of our lives and our city-girl hustle, but for now, we go. We get lost and hope reality doesn’t find us”

In the accompanying visual, we find Oompa and a romantic interest, played by friend and frequent collaborator, Therlande Louissant aka Tloui channeling a Queen and Slim-style love story, cruising in their retro Ford Mustang without a care in the world. Inspired by the cinematic feel of the cult-classic film Drive, the visual features stunning shots of an endless highway interspersed with mood-setting closeups of the exuberant duo. “GO” collaborator Dan DeCristofaro makes an amusing cameo as the getaway driver as the couple roll up at an undisclosed location, ready for the next step on their insouciant adventure. The official “GO” video forms part of 10 highly thematic accompanying visuals that will be released in the lead up to Oompa’s upcoming EP, Unbothered.

With a cadence and energy akin to the legendary Missy Elliott and the poetic finesse of Noname, Oompa arrived on the scene in 2016 with a sound and message that instantly demanded attention. In addition to being praised by NPR, Huffington Post, Boston Globe, and NBC, Oompa has shared stages with the likes of DVSN, Charli XCX, 24KGoldn, Tinashe, UMI, and Rico Nasty. Stay tuned for more from Oompa as she gears up to release more new music over the Summer.