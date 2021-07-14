Oliver Heldens gives Calvin Harris' 'By Your Side' a massive progressive house remix for the summer

MUMBAI: Oliver Heldens kicks off the summer and the reopening of live touring with a high-energy remix of Calvin Harris’ new anthem ‘By Your Side’ featuring Tom Grennan. Just when you thought the original, which has amassed over 45 million global streams in five weeks since release, couldn’t get any bigger, globally-renowned DJ/producer Oliver Heldens delivers a monstrous rework. After finding critical acclaim together with Oliver’s remix of Calvin’s global smash ‘One Kiss’ with Dua Lipa which has accumulated over 75 million streams, Oliver’s ‘By Your Way' remix is set to follow in its footsteps.

Oliver stays true to the original, complimenting the big summer energy with a new infectious melody. An upbeat tempo and clapping drums chime in before an immaculate drop, reminiscent of the Dutch artist’s signature sound. The bassline makes way for lighter and jubilant marimba patterns which elevate the tune and resonate with the track’s uplifting lyrics. It’s a groovy, rhythmic track that will light up any dancefloor.

Since the start of the pandemic, Oliver has dropped no less than 30 originals and remixes under his two monikers with this prolific output making him Beatport’s best-selling dance and electro pop artist of 2020, the most supported artist on 1001tracklists of the year and a Top 500 most-streamed artist on Spotify. The remix comes after the recent announcement of his almost sold-out show in London at Printworks on September 25th. Few tickets are left via oliverheldens.london.

With ‘By Your Side’ gaining steam at radio, coming in at #9 on the latest UK Singles Midweek Chart, fans can’t get enough of the summer hit and welcome the fresh new remix out today.