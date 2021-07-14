For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Jul 2021 16:30 |  By RnMTeam

Oliver Heldens gives Calvin Harris' 'By Your Side' a massive progressive house remix for the summer

MUMBAI: Oliver Heldens kicks off the summer and the reopening of live touring with a high-energy remix of Calvin Harris’ new anthem ‘By Your Side’ featuring Tom Grennan. Just when you thought the original, which has amassed over 45 million global streams in five weeks since release, couldn’t get any bigger, globally-renowned DJ/producer Oliver Heldens delivers a monstrous rework. After finding critical acclaim together with Oliver’s remix of Calvin’s global smash ‘One Kiss’ with Dua Lipa which has accumulated over 75 million streams, Oliver’s ‘By Your Way' remix is set to follow in its footsteps.

Oliver stays true to the original, complimenting the big summer energy with a new infectious melody. An upbeat tempo and clapping drums chime in before an immaculate drop, reminiscent of the Dutch artist’s signature sound. The bassline makes way for lighter and jubilant marimba patterns which elevate the tune and resonate with the track’s uplifting lyrics. It’s a groovy, rhythmic track that will light up any dancefloor.

Since the start of the pandemic, Oliver has dropped no less than 30 originals and remixes under his two monikers with this prolific output making him Beatport’s best-selling dance and electro pop artist of 2020, the most supported artist on 1001tracklists of the year and a Top 500 most-streamed artist on Spotify. The remix comes after the recent announcement of his almost sold-out show in London at Printworks on September 25th. Few tickets are left via oliverheldens.london.

With ‘By Your Side’ gaining steam at radio, coming in at #9 on the latest UK Singles Midweek Chart, fans can’t get enough of the summer hit and welcome the fresh new remix out today.

Tags
Oliver Heldens Calvin Harris By Your Side music
Related news
News | 14 Jul 2021

Matt Stell makes inaugural trip overseas to Entertain U.S. Servicemembers

MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell spent his July 4th holiday making his inaugural trip overseas to entertain U.S. Servicemembers.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2021

YAOUNDÉBOXINGCLUB embraces optimism and dives into the unknown with new single 'NIGHTRIDE'

MUMBAI: Emerging London-based French singer, songwriter, producer and engineer YAOUNDÉBOXINGCLUB’s music career has been transformed in recent weeks thanks to editorial support from Spotify (All New Indie, my life is a movie, Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds: The Wave etc) and Snapchat’s Best New Artist

read more
News | 14 Jul 2021

Pagano unveils eclectic 11-Track 'Infinite Regress' album

MUMBAI: Forged in Trade’s thriving underground community, esteemed DJ/Producer Pagano has been an ardent contributor to house and techno scenes across the globe in his 20-year long career.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2021

Vernon Noronha drops sophomore EP ‘Winds & The Murky Seas’

MUMBAI: Mumbai based Singer Songwriter and independent music artist Vernon Noronha today released his much-awaited EP ‘Winds and the Murky Seas’. This short collection of three Indie/Folk songs comes from his own somberexperiences during the dreadful pandemic.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2021

Singer Usha Uthup Raves About 'The Global Desi'

MUMBAI: Padma Shri singer Usha Uthup, after having sung in 17 Indian languages, eight foreign ones and with performances across several national and international music events, also has a hobby of reading books.

read more

RnM Biz

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Laidback Luke returns to Dark Chanell alias for impeccable sophomore 'New York Five-O' EP

MUMBAI: Esteemed producer Laidback Luke has returned to his techno roots for another top-class offering under his new alias. The second EP from his...read more

2
Matt Stell makes inaugural trip overseas to Entertain U.S. Servicemembers

MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell spent his July 4th holiday making his inaugural trip overseas to...read more

3
Vernon Noronha drops sophomore EP ‘Winds & The Murky Seas’

MUMBAI: Mumbai based Singer Songwriter and independent music artist Vernon Noronha today released his much-awaited EP ‘Winds and the Murky Seas’....read more

4
YAOUNDÉBOXINGCLUB embraces optimism and dives into the unknown with new single 'NIGHTRIDE'

MUMBAI: Emerging London-based French singer, songwriter, producer and engineer YAOUNDÉBOXINGCLUB’s music career has been transformed in recent weeks...read more

5
Chris Young and Kane Brown Top Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Charts this week with "Famous Friends"

MUMBAI: Friends and RCA Records Nashville labelmates Chris Young and Kane Brown are spending a second consecutive week at the top of the Country...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games