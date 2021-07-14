Matt Stell makes inaugural trip overseas to Entertain U.S. Servicemembers

MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell spent his July 4th holiday making his inaugural trip overseas to entertain U.S. Servicemembers. The visit included several live shows at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi in the Persian Gulf with Matt performing his back-to-back No. 1 songs “Prayed For You” and “Everywhere But On,” and brand new hit, “That Ain’t Me No More.”
“This doesn’t happen to me often, but I really can’t find the words to express what this trip has meant to me,” says Stell. “I am so thankful for the opportunity and I will never forget the experience.”
