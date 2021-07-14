For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Jul 2021 17:00

Chris Young and Kane Brown Top Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Charts this week with "Famous Friends"

MUMBAI: Friends and RCA Records Nashville labelmates Chris Young and Kane Brown are spending a second consecutive week at the top of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase country radio chart with their hit song, "Famous Friends," which also takes the No. 1 spot on Billboard's country radio chart this week. The single is only the 5th to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 in 2021 and marks the 12th career No. 1 for Chris and the 6th for Kane. "Famous Friends" is also Chris's 10th chart-topper as a songwriter.

Written by Chris with Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder from a headline tour stop in 2018, the autobiographical song mentions Rutherford County, where Chris grew up in Tennessee, and Kane's hometown of Hamilton County along with Nashville's Davidson County - a.k.a. Music City. In addition to the multi-week No. 1 for "Famous Friends," it took home the trophy for Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards last month and is already a No. 1 smash on SiriusXM's The Highway, Music Row's CountryBreakout radio chart and a 3-week No. 1 on Canadian country radio.

An anthemic tribute to the names, faces, and legendary stories that make up each hometown, "Famous Friends" is Chris and Kane's first collaboration since working together on Kane's 2017 song "Setting the NightOnFire." Additionally, the song reunites the former tour mates from Chris' 2018 Losing Sleep Headlining Tour which included a sold-out hometown show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and is a full-circle moment since Kane's first live concert experience as a young Country fan was a Brad Paisley and Chris Young tour stop.

With nearly five billion career streams in addition to his twelve No. 1 singles, Chris is also getting ready to release his highly anticipated 8th studio album - Famous Friends - on August 6. Led by the chart-topping title track with Kane Brown, the 14-song project features several more of Chris's famous friends, including collaborations with Lauren Alaina and Mitchell Tenpenny, plus background vocals from Sarah Buxton and Hillary Lindsey. Pre-add/pre-save Chris Young's upcoming Famous Friends album at https://CY.lnk.to/FamousFriends.

Formore information, visit chrisyoungcountry.com and join @ChrisYoungMusic and his more than 5.9 Million fans on TikTok,Instagram, Facebook andTwitter.

Chris Young Kane Brown Billboard Country Aircheck/Mediabase Famous Friends
