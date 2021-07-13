For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Jul 2021 12:40

Siddharth Nigam: 'Hone laga tumse pyaar' video best way for Avneet Kaur and me to come together

MUMBAI: Actors Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam star in the new music video, "Hone laga tumse pyaar". The song is sung by Abhi Dutt and the video also features actor Ashmit Patel.

"This song is really special for me, I always wanted to create something fresh for the audience. It was an amazing experience working with Siddharth, Ashmit Patel, and Abhi Dutt," says Avneet.

Siddharth adds: "The song is beautiful and all about raw emotions to do with love. When I first heard about the concept, I was instantly impressed I think that 'Hone laga tumse pyaar' was the best way for Avneet and me to come together."

The video has been directed by Nadeem Akhtar, Nitin FCP, and the song is written by Shekhar Astitwa. It is composed by Vikram Montrose. The track has been created by Mahesh .

The song is available on YouTube and various other platforms.

(Source: IANS)

actor Avneet Kaur Siddharth Nigam Ashmit Patel
