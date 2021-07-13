For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Jul 2021 18:15 |  By RnMTeam

Redlight drops hotly anticipated new album Radius

MUMBAI: UK DJ and producer Redlight has unveiled his long awaited new album Radius, out 9th July on his own Dream Vision Future label. A shift in sonic direction from previous albums, the eight-track release opens with February single ‘Crystal Rain’, a deep, introspective track that channels a distinctly British club sound. Setting the tone for the rest of the LP, it is followed by the ethereal breaks of ‘Pandora’ and ‘Cassini’, the Burial-reminiscent ‘Dome’ and contemplative ‘Prevail’. Next up are singles ‘Every’, a captivating combination of fluttering breakbeats, deft melodies and fragmented vocal snippets, and the atmospheric ‘Dreamquest’, which marked Redlight’s maiden release on Dream Vision Future. Closing things out, the nostalgia-drenched ‘Voyage 2’ ensures Radius thrills across all of its tracks. “Due to the ever changing landscape of the last twelve months as an artist, for me this project was just another way to express myself through these times,” Redlight explains. “Switching my production gears to a slightly different terrain, and creating a landscape of more a dreamlike slower ethereal pace. Being an artist to me is about expressing how I feel and finding new ways to present that through different mediums of sound and vision.” Radius follows Saturday Specials, Redlight’s recent album recorded under his Clipz alias. The LP is made up of XL Recordings founder Everything Is Recorded’s acclaimed 2020 album Friday Forever and features a host of the original vocalists and collaborators, such as Ghostface Killah, Aitch, Sampha and FLOHIO. He has enjoyed further success as Clipz with ‘Down 4’ and ‘Again’ featuring Ms. Banks and Jaykae, singles that have amassed over 5 million combined Spotify streams. Experimenting with a new sound, Radius is a bold, daring release that solidifies Redlight’s status as a UK dance music great.

Tags
Redlight Radius music
Related news
News | 13 Jul 2021

MX TakaTak turns one and celebrates the power of short videos with the launch of #MainBhiSuperstar

MUMBAI: MX Player’s short video platform - MX TakaTak has turned one and is celebrating milestone achievements like growing to a large and diverse user base with over 150+ mn monthly active users, a community of over 48+ mn unique creators, and a mammoth 355Mn+ Installs in this short span of tim

read more
News | 13 Jul 2021

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s romantic night out in Vegas

MUMBAI: What happened in Vegas isn't necessarily staying in Vegas. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber went out for a fun night on the town on Saturday, July 10 with friend Kendall Jenner to celebrate her new tequila brand, 818 Tequila.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2021

Billie Eilish slams back at TikTok users who addressed her as "Flop Era"

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish doesn't have time for haters.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2021

Mel B shares Spice Girls' return on 25th anniversary of "Wannabe"

MUMBAI: The Spice Girls are truly making it last forever as the iconic girl group hits a major milestone.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2021

BTS "Butter" remains atop Billboard Hot 100 for seventh week

MUMBAI: BTS, the pop icons of this century, extend their reign on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Butter” remaining at the summit for 7 consecutive weeks. The song is also No.10 on the Pop Airplay chart, their second song so far to enter the top 10.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Quitting social media has been 'divine':Singer Lorde

MUMBAI: Singer Lorde says quitting social media has been a "divine" experience. "It has been divine, I really enjoy it. I'm a shy and sensitive...read more

2
Check out the recreation of 90’s ‘Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka’ featuring actress Zaara Yesmin

MUMBAI: Zaara Yesmin recently took to her social media dropping her latest song ‘Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka’, a recreation of a 90’s song featuring Raveena...read more

3
BTS "Butter" remains atop Billboard Hot 100 for seventh week

MUMBAI: BTS, the pop icons of this century, extend their reign on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Butter” remaining at the summit for 7...read more

4
See Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Honeymoon photos

MUMBAI: This is the part when Ariana Grande breaks free from her regular life to celebrate her recent marriage. The 28-year-old "Break Free" singer...read more

5
Listen to Bad Colours’ ‘Cookin’ Remix by BRISA

MUMBAI: The third installment of the Bad Colours’ remix series, BRISA takes the disco train all the way from New York to Fukuoka with this funky flip...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games