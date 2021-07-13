Redlight drops hotly anticipated new album Radius

MUMBAI: UK DJ and producer Redlight has unveiled his long awaited new album Radius, out 9th July on his own Dream Vision Future label. A shift in sonic direction from previous albums, the eight-track release opens with February single ‘Crystal Rain’, a deep, introspective track that channels a distinctly British club sound. Setting the tone for the rest of the LP, it is followed by the ethereal breaks of ‘Pandora’ and ‘Cassini’, the Burial-reminiscent ‘Dome’ and contemplative ‘Prevail’. Next up are singles ‘Every’, a captivating combination of fluttering breakbeats, deft melodies and fragmented vocal snippets, and the atmospheric ‘Dreamquest’, which marked Redlight’s maiden release on Dream Vision Future. Closing things out, the nostalgia-drenched ‘Voyage 2’ ensures Radius thrills across all of its tracks. “Due to the ever changing landscape of the last twelve months as an artist, for me this project was just another way to express myself through these times,” Redlight explains. “Switching my production gears to a slightly different terrain, and creating a landscape of more a dreamlike slower ethereal pace. Being an artist to me is about expressing how I feel and finding new ways to present that through different mediums of sound and vision.” Radius follows Saturday Specials, Redlight’s recent album recorded under his Clipz alias. The LP is made up of XL Recordings founder Everything Is Recorded’s acclaimed 2020 album Friday Forever and features a host of the original vocalists and collaborators, such as Ghostface Killah, Aitch, Sampha and FLOHIO. He has enjoyed further success as Clipz with ‘Down 4’ and ‘Again’ featuring Ms. Banks and Jaykae, singles that have amassed over 5 million combined Spotify streams. Experimenting with a new sound, Radius is a bold, daring release that solidifies Redlight’s status as a UK dance music great.
