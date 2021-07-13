For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Jul 2021 17:05

Listen to Bad Colours’ ‘Cookin’ Remix by BRISA

MUMBAI: The third installment of the Bad Colours’ remix series, BRISA takes the disco train all the way from New York to Fukuoka with this funky flip of the 2020 hit single, "Cookin'." From the original's hip house heater energy, BRISA swaps deep house bass and synth lines for bright, shimmering guitars in all their 70s syncopated glory - channeling some major Nile Rogers energy. New percussion lines keep the energy of the original track, albeit something more ready for a beach party than a basement rave. Summer is here, let's get the party cookin'!

