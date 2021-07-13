For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Jul 2021 13:23 |  By RnMTeam

Kailash Kher opens up about new spiritual song 'Jagannath ashtakam'

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra have lent their voices to a spiritual song dedicated to Jagannath Rath Yatra. The song created by Adi Shankaracharya, is titled "Jagannath ashtakam".

Talking about the festival and his new song, Kher said: "Bharat has spiritual strength to heal the world, our festivals help us remember our creator and perform our prayers and gratitude. One of the significant festivals is Bhagwan Jagannath Yatra. On this auspicious yatra, it is our duty to give something musical and spiritual to our next generation. Jagannath Ashtkam is Adi Shankaracharya's creation, an anthem for entire Odisha and Bharat. This is our humble naman to Shri Jagannath Bhagwan."

Patra expressed that the song is "for all the devotees of Jagannath Puri".

"Jagannath ashtakam" aims to light lamps of knowledge and truth in the hearts of listeners.

The song is available on Kailash Kher's YouTube channel and Damroo App.

(Source: IANS)

Kailash Kher
