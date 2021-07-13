Delhi based singer-songwriter/producer Rohan Solomon releases a compelling new single titled 'We Demand Change'

After a string of well-appreciated singles that chronicled different shades of the pandemic life in 2020, singer-songwriter/producer Rohan Solomon shared his learnings and fervent desire for 'shift' in the ways of the world in a single titled We Demand Change, on June 15th, 2021.

We Demand Change is Rohan’s first release of the year and the title itself reveals the song talks about the urgent need for change in the world, be it racism, corruption, violence or the lack of empathy. The collective sentiment of the single was born out of emotions of outrage, despair, hope and a prayer for a strife-free world that Rohan was feeling along with the rest of us, over the course of the last few testing months.

Rohan is Delhi/ New York based Singer-Songwriter, Composer, Vocal Coach and Audio Engineer, all rolled into one. In between the time he spent in his hometown New Delhi and The Big Apple, his love for pop-choruses grew along with his reputation of being a ‘conscious songwriter’.